Foundry Educational Foundation (FEF) Key Professor

Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) Foundation Steel Professor PhD, Materials Science and Engineering, Northwestern University

BS, Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Michigan Tech Teaching Interests Lead MSE undergraduate senior design program: Integrate mechanistic models, ICME tools, experiments, and statistics

Apply design knowledge via real-world, industry-sponsored projects Institute of Materials Processing Metal processing capabilities Research Interests Alloy design in Al, Cu, Fe, Ni, and MPEAs

Apply ICME and statistical tools with machine learning and DOEs in alloy optimization.

Verify via production through casting, wrought processing (extrusion, rolling, drawing, swaging), and/or (wire) additive manufacturing.

Applications in sustainability (recycling), transportation (lightweight), and efficiency (thermal stability)