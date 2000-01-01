- Foundry Educational Foundation (FEF) Key Professor
- Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) Foundation Steel Professor
- PhD, Materials Science and Engineering, Northwestern University
- BS, Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Michigan Tech
Teaching Interests
- Lead MSE undergraduate senior design program: Integrate mechanistic models, ICME tools, experiments, and statistics
- Apply design knowledge via real-world, industry-sponsored projects
Institute of Materials Processing
Metal processing capabilities
Research Interests
- Alloy design in Al, Cu, Fe, Ni, and MPEAs
- Apply ICME and statistical tools with machine learning and DOEs in alloy optimization.
- Verify via production through casting, wrought processing (extrusion, rolling, drawing, swaging), and/or (wire) additive manufacturing.
- Applications in sustainability (recycling), transportation (lightweight), and efficiency (thermal stability)
