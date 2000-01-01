Paul G. Sanders, PhD

Paul G. Sanders, PhD

Michigan Technological University

Professor of Materials Science and Engineering

Expertise: Iron & Steel Technology Materials Science And Engineeringwrought processing (extrusionrollingdrawingswagingsustainability (recycling)transportation (lightweighting)and efficiency (thermal stability)



    

  • Foundry Educational Foundation (FEF) Key Professor
    • 

  • Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) Foundation Steel Professor
    • 









    

  • PhD, Materials Science and Engineering, Northwestern University
    • 

  • BS, Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Michigan Tech
    • 









Teaching Interests


    

  • Lead MSE undergraduate senior design program: Integrate mechanistic models, ICME tools, experiments, and statistics
    • 

  • Apply design knowledge via real-world, industry-sponsored projects
    • 



Institute of Materials Processing


Metal processing capabilities






Research Interests


    

  • Alloy design in Al, Cu, Fe, Ni, and MPEAs 
    • 

  • Apply ICME and statistical tools with machine learning and DOEs in alloy optimization.
    • 

  • Verify via production through casting, wrought processing (extrusion, rolling, drawing, swaging), and/or (wire) additive manufacturing.
    • 

  • Applications in sustainability (recycling), transportation (lightweight), and efficiency (thermal stability)
    •

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.10952