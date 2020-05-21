Paul J. Thuluvath, M.D., Chief, Division of Gastroenterology at Mercy Medical Center, and Medical Director for The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy leads a top rated physician team of gastroenterology specialists in Baltimore, Maryland, who help patients find the best treatment options for digestive diseases and liver conditions. As the leader of The Center for Liver and Hepatobiliary Diseases, Dr. Paul Thuluvath provides patients with pioneering treatments and advanced technology to help them manage their illness. He is a recognized national and international authority in liver and biliary diseases and dedicated to medical research and clinical trials that are advancing treatment possibilities for patients. While his patients respect his expertise, they value his bedside concern, empathy and personal care that keeps them encouraged. He welcomes patient questions and family involvement, and is devoted to patient education in the healing process. Dr. Thuluvath and his team of gastroenterology specialists provide expertise, comprehensive care, advanced facilities for endoscopy procedures and leading edge technology, treatment and pioneering medical research. Dr. Paul Thuluvath coordinates patient care, when needed, working in collaboration with the specialists of The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy, The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mercy, The Center for Interventional Pain Medicine at Mercy, The Lung Center at Mercy, and the Division of Interventional Radiology. This comprehensive approach to diagnosis and treatment of digestive health and liver disease and the expertise of our doctors makes The Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease at Mercy a leader in the Mid-Atlantic region. Authority in Liver and Biliary Diseases Dr. Paul Thuluvath is a known authority in liver and biliary diseases and pre-and post-liver transplant management. He serves on the Editorial Board for: Hepatology, Liver Transplant, and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. He is a frequent speaker and lecturer at national and international meetings on issues in liver and biliary diseases and has addressed medical groups in China, Germany, India, London, Oman, Philippines, Singapore and the United States.