Paul J. Thuluvath, M.D., Chief, Division of Gastroenterology at Mercy Medical Center, and Medical Director for The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy leads a top rated physician team of gastroenterology specialists in Baltimore, Maryland, who help patients find the best treatment options for digestive diseases and liver conditions. As the leader of The Center for Liver and Hepatobiliary Diseases, Dr. Paul Thuluvath provides patients with pioneering treatments and advanced technology to help them manage their illness. He is a recognized national and international authority in liver and biliary diseases and dedicated to medical research and clinical trials that are advancing treatment possibilities for patients. While his patients respect his expertise, they value his bedside concern, empathy and personal care that keeps them encouraged. He welcomes patient questions and family involvement, and is devoted to patient education in the healing process. Dr. Thuluvath and his team of gastroenterology specialists provide expertise, comprehensive care, advanced facilities for endoscopy procedures and leading edge technology, treatment and pioneering medical research. Dr. Paul Thuluvath coordinates patient care, when needed, working in collaboration with the specialists of The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy, The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mercy, The Center for Interventional Pain Medicine at Mercy, The Lung Center at Mercy, and the Division of Interventional Radiology. This comprehensive approach to diagnosis and treatment of digestive health and liver disease and the expertise of our doctors makes The Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease at Mercy a leader in the Mid-Atlantic region. Authority in Liver and Biliary Diseases Dr. Paul Thuluvath is a known authority in liver and biliary diseases and pre-and post-liver transplant management. He serves on the Editorial Board for: Hepatology, Liver Transplant, and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. He is a frequent speaker and lecturer at national and international meetings on issues in liver and biliary diseases and has addressed medical groups in China, Germany, India, London, Oman, Philippines, Singapore and the United States.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Daclatasvir plus sofosbuvir for previously treated or untreated chronic HCV infection
|
1285
|
2014
|
All‐oral 12‐week treatment with daclatasvir plus sofosbuvir in patients with hepatitis C virus genotype 3 infection: ALLY‐3 phase III study
|
704
|
2015
|
Prevalence of obesity and diabetes in patients with cryptogenic cirrhosis: a case‐control study
|
665
|
2000
|
Pretransplant renal function predicts survival in patients undergoing orthotopic liver transplantation
|
550
|
2002
|
Liver transplantation in the United States, 1999–2008
|
395
|
2010
|
Obesity and its effect on survival in patients undergoing orthotopic liver transplantation in the United States
|
375
|
2002
|
SEARCH: a phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of sorafenib plus erlotinib in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma
|
357
|
2014
|
Acute hepatitis C
|
346
|
2008
|
A vasopressin receptor antagonist (VPA‐985) improves serum sodium concentration in patients with hyponatremia: a multicenter, randomized, placebo‐controlled trial
|
326
|
2003
|
MicroRNA‐21 is overexpressed in human cholangiocarcinoma and regulates programmed cell death 4 and tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinase 3
|
291
|
2009
|
Independent risk factors and natural history of renal dysfunction in liver transplant recipients
|
264
|
2003
|
The outcome of liver transplantation in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma in the United States between 1988 and 2001: 5-year survival has improved significantly with time
|
258
|
2003
|
Efficacy of an interferon-and ribavirin-free regimen of daclatasvir, asunaprevir, and BMS-791325 in treatment-naive patients with HCV genotype 1 infection
|
219
|
2014
|
Biliary complications after liver transplantation: the role of endoscopy
|
210
|
2005
|
An endoscopic approach to biliary complications following orthotopic liver transplantation
|
210
|
2003
|
Spontaneous bacterial peritonitis—in-hospital mortality, predictors of survival, and health care costs from 1988 to 1998
|
201
|
2001
|
Natural history of autonomic neuropathy in chronic liver disease
|
199
|
1992
|
Outcome of patients with new‐onset diabetes mellitus after liver transplantation compared with those without diabetes mellitus
|
183
|
2002
|
Prolongation of QTc interval: relationship with etiology and severity of liver disease, mortality and liver transplantation
|
182
|
2003
|
Daclatasvir for previously untreated chronic hepatitis C genotype-1 infection: a randomised, parallel-group, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding, phase 2a trial
|
176
|
2012
26-May-2020 08:55:56 AM EDT
"Ideally, everyone should be tested. It's a simple blood test that can rule in or rule out Hep B or C".
Getting tested for hepatitis C can save a person's life. "The cure is very easy. That is the amazing thing. It's almost like a miracle, you know. For years, we struggled to treat hepatitis C. Now, with one pill, we can cure 95 of 100 people with hepatitis C".
“It's very common to have upper gastrointestinal symptoms, like loss of appetite. In three out of four, you will see loss of appetite, but nausea is seen in one in four. Same thing with diarrhea. It is uncommon, but one in four can have diarrhea”.