Paul Pfleiderer received BA, MPhil, and PhD degrees from Yale University, all in the field of economics. He has been teaching at Stanford since 1981. His research, much of which has been jointly pursued with Anat Admati, another professor of finance at the GSB, is generally concerned with issues that arise when agents acting in financial markets are differentially informed. His current research concerns corporate governance. In addition to his academic research, Professor Pfleiderer has consulted for various corporations and banks and has been involved in developing risk models and optimization software for use by portfolio managers.
“You can think of the stock market is a giant voting machine, where individual traders can go and cast their votes for what the stock is worth,” said Paul Pfleiderer, a professor of finance at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.
MPT is based in part on the assumption that most investors don’t like risk and need to be compensated for bearing it. That compensation comes in the form of higher average returns. Historical data strongly supports this assumption.
Corporations do not vote in elections, but their impact on democratic societies is immense.
04-Dec-2020 09:00:02 AM EST
“One of the legacies of the bailouts in 2008 and 2009 was that we were left with a lot of people who thought the system was rigged — from the Tea Party to Occupy Wall Street,” Pfleiderer said. “There was a general feeling among a lot of our population that our system is rigged to benefit the top 1%. We don’t want a repeat of that.”
“There are a lot of social needs to fill out there, and it’s pretty clear that the private sector doesn’t always meet those needs — nor does the government and the nonprofit sector. There’s room for impact investments to potentially make a difference.”
- Stanford GSB Impact Fund’s First Investment Focuses on Personalized Medicine