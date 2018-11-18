Professor, Department of Pharmacology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, CO. Research has focused on neural mechanisms of adaptation to alcohol, including tolerance and dependence. Identified a role of peptide hormones and brain growth factors to modify alcohol tolerance. Discovered that one subtype of glutamate receptor, the NMDA receptor, is very sensitive to alcohol, and that increases in NMDA receptor function are involved in alcohol dependence. This work has led to many further studies by others that focus on the role of the brain glutamate systems in addiction to alcohol and other drugs. Currently focus on systems genetic analysis, using "big data" to understand the genetic contribution to alcohol-related and other complex behaviors.