BIO Dr. Pavlo Buryi earned his Ph.D. in Economics, along with a Masters degree and Bachelors degree, from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Prior to joining Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, he held faculty positions at the University of Tampa, and Northern Illinois University. His primary field of expertise is the Economics of Innovation and Technological Change. Dr. Buryi's research focuses on the importance of product R&D and the role of public support in promoting such R&D. He developed a microeconomic model of product R&D to provide a theoretical basis for optimal choices of private investment and matching public support, used in widely popular "matching grant" state programs. Moreover, by introducing international competition into the basic theoretical framework of the matching game, he considers public support for product R&D as an optional policy of import substitution. Finally, his research provides an optimal structure of public R&D support. PUBLICATIONS Buryi, P. and Donou-Adonsou, F. (2020). Revisiting the relationship between unexpected inflation and output in the presence of indexation. Journal of Financial Economic Policy (ABDC Journal Ranking: B, Scopus CiteScore – 0.73) Buryi, P. and Lahiri, S. (2019a). Research and development and trade policies for product innovation in the presence of foreign competition. Economic Modelling (ABDC Journal Ranking: A, Scopus CiteScore – 2.38), 80:429 – 440 Sameem, S. and Buryi, P. (2019). Impact of unemployment on happiness in the United States. Applied Economics Letters (ABDC Journal Ranking: B; Scopus CiteScore – 0.77), 26(12):1049–1052 Hutchinson, T., Ahmed, I., and Buryi, P. (2017). Impact of income tax on happiness: evidence from the United States. Applied Economics Letters (ABDC Journal Ranking: B, Scopus CiteScore – 0.77), 24(18):1277–1279 Buryi, P. and Lahiri, S. (2017). Matching Public Support for Private Product-Innovating R&D: a Theoretical Analysis. Economics of Innovation and New Technology (ABDC Journal Ranking: B, Scopus CiteScore – 1.65), 26(4):295–310 Buryi, P. and Gilbert, S. (2014). Effects of College Education on Demonstrated Happiness in the United States. Applied Economics Letters (ABDC Journal Ranking: B, Scopus CiteScore – 0.77), 21(18):1253–1256 EDUCATION Ph.D. in Economics, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL, USA, May 2015.

M.Sc in Economics, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL, USA, May 2013.

B.A. in Economics, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL, USA December 2010.