Perry N Halkitis, Ph.D., MS, MPH is a public health psychologist, researcher, educator, and advocate who is Dean and Professor of Biostatistics and Urban-Global Public Health at the School of Public Health at Rutgers University. Dr. Halkitis is the founder and director of the Center for Health, Identity, Behavior & Prevention Studies (CHIBPS). For three decades, Dr. Halkitis’ program of research has examined the intersection of HIV, HPV, and other STIs, with drug abuse and mental health burden. This research program seeks to determine the biological, behavioral, psychosocial, and structural factors that predispose these and other health disparities in the LGBTQ population and in turn, to translate this knowledge through the development of tailored and adaptive interventions in order to reduce disparities. CHIBPS also is a training site for the next generation of scholars who seek to improve the health of LGBTQ people and populations. His research program has been awarded over $30 million in grant funding. Dr. Halkitis is the author of the 2019 book, Out in Time: The Public Lives of Gay Men from Stonewall to the Queer Generation. His 2013 book, The AIDS Generation: Stories of Survival and Resilience, is a 2014 Lambda Literary Award nominee. Both books received the American Psychological Association Distinguished Book Award in LGBT Psychology. Dr. Halkitis is also the author of Methamphetamine Addiction: Biological Foundations, Psychological Factors, and Social Consequences, and lead editor of two additional books. He has authored over 250 peer-reviewed academic manuscripts, hundreds of papers for professional conferences, and dozens of keynotes. Because he conducts work on the hyphen of theory and practice, Dr. Halkitis actively disseminates knowledge to mainstream media, appearing frequently on television, radio, and podcasts. Throughout his career, Dr. Halkitis has been at the forefront of fighting for the rights of those infected with and affected by HIV, as well as being an outspoken advocate for the rights and health of the LGBTQ population. Dr. Halkitis is actively involved in all aspects of community building and empowerment through the dissemination and translation of the innovative, timely, and valuable public health research that he and his teams at Rutgers and CHIBPS undertake. Dr. Halkitis holds degrees in psychology, education, and public health and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Delta Omega (Public Health), Kappa Delta Pi (Education), and Sigma Xi Research Honor Society.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
A double epidemic: crystal methamphetamine drug use in relation to HIV transmission
|
443
|
2001
|
Sexual harm reduction practices of HIV-seropositive gay and bisexual men: serosorting, strategic positioning, and withdrawal before ejaculation
|
360
|
2005
|
Barebacking among gay and bisexual men in New York City: Explanations for the emergence of intentional unsafe behavior
|
320
|
2003
|
Perceptions of the benefits and costs associated with condom use and unprotected sex among late adolescent college students
|
311
|
2000
|
Intentional unsafe sex (barebacking) among HIV-positive gay men who seek sexual partners on the Internet
|
303
|
2003
|
Substance use and sexual transmission risk behavior of HIV-positive men who have sex with men
|
259
|
2001
|
Is HIV/AIDS stigma dividing the gay community? Perceptions of HIV–positive men who have sex with men
|
249
|
2006
|
Recreational drug use and HIV-risk sexual behavior among men frequenting gay social venues
|
234
|
2002
|
Methamphetamine abuse and impairment of social functioning: a review of the underlying neurophysiological causes and behavioral implications.
|
233
|
2008
|
Correlates of sexual risk behaviors among HIV-positive men who have sex with men
|
206
|
2003
|
Crystal methamphetamine and sexual sociality in an urban gay subculture: an elective affinity
|
181
|
2006
|
Longitudinal investigation of methamphetamine use among gay and bisexual men in New York City: findings from Project BUMPS
|
173
|
2005
|
The meanings and manifestations of religion and spirituality among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender adults
|
168
|
2009
|
Sexual and drug-using practices of HIV-positive men who frequent public and commercial sex environments
|
159
|
2002
|
A holistic approach to addressing HIV infection disparities in gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.
|
156
|
2013
|
Explanations for methamphetamine use among gay and bisexual men in New York City
|
150
|
2005
|
Masculinity, body image, and sexual behavior in HIV-seropositive gay men: a two-phase formative behavioral investigation using the internet.
|
132
|
2004
|
Characteristics of HIV antiretroviral treatments, access and adherence in an ethnically diverse sample of men who have sex with men
|
128
|
2003
|
Poly-club-drug use among gay and bisexual men: a longitudinal analysis
|
124
|
2007
|
The experience of stigma in the lives of male internet escorts
|
124
|
2004
Rutgers School of Public Health dean, Perry N. Halkitis, will receive the Hyacinth Award, from the Hyacinth Foundation.
22-Oct-2020 11:40:03 AM EDT
Rutgers School of Public Health Dean, Perry N. Halkitis, has received the Distinguished Book Award from the American Psychological Association’s Society for the Psychology of Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity for Out in Time: The Public Lives of Gay Men from Stonewall to the Queer Generation.
10-Aug-2020 01:25:55 PM EDT
23-Jan-2020 12:45:08 PM EST
“The Herms Expo provided me an amazing opportunity for me as an academic to engage with colleagues working in the business sector and to discuss the significant role that Greek culture, values, and commitment to family have played in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece. The Greek response provides a model for responding to a pandemic so that science can help to inform the functioning of businesses while maintaining the health of all people and populations,” Dr. Halkitis said.
- Business Community Embraces First-Ever Virtual Hermes Expo
"Queer and gay men start [sexual experiences] earlier, and within that, men of color start earlier than white men," Halkitis said.
- Rutgers study finds earlier sexual experiences for gay youth of color
“AIDS taught us lessons. People took medications that were not the best medications, to begin with, as a way of surviving, and the people who were sickest took them right away. And eventually, we had classes of medications that are better. So, for the people who need to take the vaccine, they should take the vaccine like the first responders”
- Third spike" in COVID-19 cases, plus the vaccine trials: Live Expert Panel
“I'm encouraging all of us, as much as possible, especially the press to be particularly skeptical when things come out and to present them in a manner that doesn’t create panic because that is partially what we’re seeing right now in response to this disease by the human beings in our world.”
- Third spike" in COVID-19 cases, plus the vaccine trials: Live Expert Panel