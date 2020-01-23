Perry N Halkitis, Ph.D., MS, MPH is a public health psychologist, researcher, educator, and advocate who is Dean and Professor of Biostatistics and Urban-Global Public Health at the School of Public Health at Rutgers University. Dr. Halkitis is the founder and director of the Center for Health, Identity, Behavior & Prevention Studies (CHIBPS). For three decades, Dr. Halkitis’ program of research has examined the intersection of HIV, HPV, and other STIs, with drug abuse and mental health burden. This research program seeks to determine the biological, behavioral, psychosocial, and structural factors that predispose these and other health disparities in the LGBTQ population and in turn, to translate this knowledge through the development of tailored and adaptive interventions in order to reduce disparities. CHIBPS also is a training site for the next generation of scholars who seek to improve the health of LGBTQ people and populations. His research program has been awarded over $30 million in grant funding. Dr. Halkitis is the author of the 2019 book, Out in Time: The Public Lives of Gay Men from Stonewall to the Queer Generation. His 2013 book, The AIDS Generation: Stories of Survival and Resilience, is a 2014 Lambda Literary Award nominee. Both books received the American Psychological Association Distinguished Book Award in LGBT Psychology. Dr. Halkitis is also the author of Methamphetamine Addiction: Biological Foundations, Psychological Factors, and Social Consequences, and lead editor of two additional books. He has authored over 250 peer-reviewed academic manuscripts, hundreds of papers for professional conferences, and dozens of keynotes. Because he conducts work on the hyphen of theory and practice, Dr. Halkitis actively disseminates knowledge to mainstream media, appearing frequently on television, radio, and podcasts. Throughout his career, Dr. Halkitis has been at the forefront of fighting for the rights of those infected with and affected by HIV, as well as being an outspoken advocate for the rights and health of the LGBTQ population. Dr. Halkitis is actively involved in all aspects of community building and empowerment through the dissemination and translation of the innovative, timely, and valuable public health research that he and his teams at Rutgers and CHIBPS undertake. Dr. Halkitis holds degrees in psychology, education, and public health and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Delta Omega (Public Health), Kappa Delta Pi (Education), and Sigma Xi Research Honor Society.