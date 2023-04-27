Albert S. (Pete) Kyle has been the Charles E. Smith Chair Professor of Finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business since 2006. He earned his B.S. degree in mathematics from Davidson College (summa cum laude, 1974), studied philosophy and economics at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar from Texas (Merton College, 1974-1976, and Nuffield College, 1976-1977), and completed his Ph.D. in economics at the University of Chicago in 1981. He has been a professor at Princeton University (1981-1987), the University of California Berkeley (1987-1992), and Duke University (1992-2006). Kyle’s research focuses on market microstructure, including topics such as high frequency trading, informed speculative trading, market manipulation, price volatility, the informational content of market prices, market liquidity, and contagion. His teaching interests include market microstructure, institutional asset management, venture capital and private equity, corporate finance, option pricing, and asset pricing. He is a Fellow of the American Finance Association in (2013) and a Fellow of the Econometric Society (2002). He has been a board member of the American Finance Association (2004-2006). He holds an honorary doctoral degree from the Stockholm School of Economics (2013). He was a staff member of the Presidential Task Force on Market Mechanisms (Brady Commission, 1987), a consultant to the SEC (Office of Inspector General), CFTC, and U.S. Department of Justice, a member of NASDAQ’s economic advisory board (2004-2007), a member of the FINRA economic advisory board (2010-2014), and a member of the CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee (2010-2012).