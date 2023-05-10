Dr. Peter Bidey has served on the faculty of PCOM since 2012. Since 2018, he has acted as vice chair (and previously, medical director) of the Department of Family Medicine, and most recently, as assistant dean of clinical curricular integration. He is a clerkship director and co-course director for myriad ambulatory, family medicine, and primary care skills courses. In 2023, he was named dean of the osteopathic medicine program. He is on staff at Main Line Health – Lankenau Medical Center. He previously served as an attending physician, as director of medical education and as program director of the PCOM/Suburban Community Hospital Family Medicine Residency at Suburban Community Hospital in Norristown. Dr. Bidey serves as president of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Family Physicians Society (POFPS). He sits on the Board of Governors of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) and acts as department chair of various ACOFP committees. He also chairs the NBOME Clinical Decision-Making and Key Features Content Committee. He is a member of ACOFP, POFPS, the American Osteopathic Association, and the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association. At PCOM, he is a member of the Student Professional Conduct Committee and faculty advisor to the PCOM Student Chapter of ACOFP and the PCOM Student Chapter of Primary Care Progress. Dr. Bidey has been recognized for his dedicated work both as a teacher and clinician. His honors include Outstanding Advisor of the Year (PCOM; received three times), Osteopathic Family Medicine Educator of the Year (ACOFP), the Frederick J. Solomon, DO FACGP Award for Merit (POFPS), and Case Writer of the Year (NBOME), among others. Dr. Bidey holds a bachelor's degree from Duquesne University, a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from PCOM, and a master of science in education degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Board-certified by the AOBFP in family medicine and OMT, he is a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.