Peter A. Clark, S.J., Ph.D. is a Professor of Medical Ethics and Director of the Institute of Clinical Bioethics at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is also the Bioethicist for the Mercy Health System of Philadelphia, Shriners Hospital for Children and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. As Bioethicist, Father Clark is responsible for the ethical training of the medical interns/residents/fellows in all affiliated hospitals. He does weekly Ethics Teaching Rounds at the three acute care facilities in the Mercy Health System and the 4 Jefferson Health Hospitals, co-chairs the hospital ethics committees, IRBs and the Corporate Ethics Committee and is on consult 24/7 for all hospitals. Father Clark is author of numerous articles in medical and bioethics journals on topics, which include: medical futility, pain management, prejudice in the medical profession, the medical use of marijuana, tube feedings and PVS patients, male circumcision and HIV/AIDS, face transplantation, organ transplants, safe injection sites, palliative care and hospice and the Ashley treatment, etc.