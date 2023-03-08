Dr. Peter Kowey is one of the nation's preeminent experts in treating arrhythmia. He is a professor of medicine and clinical pharmacology at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, the William Wikoff Smith Chair in Cardiovascular Research for Main Line Health and a professor for the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research (part of Main Line Health). He was System Chief, Cardiovascular Diseases, Main Line Health from 1999-2016.