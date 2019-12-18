Dr. Philip Huff is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock and Director of Cybersecurity Research in the Emerging Analytics Center. He has a 15-year history of working in the electric industry managing cybersecurity operations and has co-founded the cybersecurity AI startup, Bastazo, Inc.

After a 15-year career in the electric sector managing cybersecurity operations, Dr. Huff came to UA Little Rock to prepare the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Dr. Huff completed his master’s degree at James Madison University in Computer Science with Infosec specialization and his Ph.D. in Computer Science at the University of Arkansas. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

His career interests are to develop security professionals and to advance innovative solutions to improve the security of our nation’s critical infrastructure.