Philip M. Stinson, Ph.D.

Bowling Green State University

Professor of criminal justice

Expertise: Criminal JusticePolice crimeCriminal BehaviorsProcedural RightsPolice Behaviourspolice integritypolice misconduct

Philip Stinson, J.D., Ph.D., is a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University. Dr. Stinson’s primary area of research is police behaviors, including police crime, police corruption, and police misconduct. He is the principal investigator on a research project funded by a grant from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) at the U.S. Department of Justice to study police crime across the United States. His current research project, Police Integrity Lost: A Longitudinal Study of Police Crime, is supported by the Wallace Action Fund of Tides Foundation. Dr. Stinson’s research has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals, including Criminal Justice Policy Review, The Prison Journal, Victims & Offenders, and Journal of Crime & Justice. His research has also been featured in many news publications, including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and FiveThirtyEight.com. Phil Stinson has appeared on CNN, PBS, NPR, CBC, BBC, Sky News, CCTV, Radio Sputnik, Democracy Now!, HuffPost Live, and numerous other media outlets worldwide. He teaches a variety of undergraduate and graduate courses at Bowling Green, including Criminal Law, Procedural Rights, Criminal Courts, Criminal Justice Ethics, Criminal Justice Policy Analysis, and Law, Evidence & Procedure in Forensic Science.

Title

Cited By

Year

Off-Duty and Under Arrest: A Study of Crimes Perpetuated by Off-Duty Police

32

2011

Police sexual misconduct: A national scale study of arrested officers

31

2015

Fox in the henhouse: A study of police officers arrested for crimes associated with domestic and/or family violence

30

2013

Exit Strategy: An Exploration of Late-Stage Police Crime

27

2010

Drink, drive, go to jail? A study of police officers arrested for drunk driving

23

2014

The nature of crime by school resource officers: Implications for SRO programs

20

2014

A study of drug‐related police corruption arrests

20

2013

Police crime and less-than-lethal coercive force: A description of the criminal misuse of TASERs

18

2012

An exploration of crime by policewomen

16

2015

Police crime: The criminal behavior of sworn law enforcement officers

15

2015

Police sexual misconduct: Arrested officers and their victims

14

2015

Charging a police officer in fatal shooting case is rare, and a conviction is even rarer

10

2017

Police integrity lost: A study of law enforcement officers arrested

10

2016

Police crime: A newsmaking criminology study of sworn law enforcement officers arrested, 2005-2007

10

2009

Police Shootings Data: What We Know and What We Don't Know

7

2017

Lab SP, Brewer SL, Jr (2016) Police integrity lost: A study of law enforcement officers arrested

5

2018

Fearful and distracted in school: Predicting bullying among youths

5

2017

Police Shootings: A New Problem or Business as Usual?

4

2015

A content analysis of criminal justice policy review, 1986-2008

4

2010

Op-Ed: Cops shoot and kill someone about 1,000 times a year: Few are prosecuted: What can be done?

3

2016

"Only a handful of police officers are charged with murder or manslaughter every year."

- Why It’s So Rare For Police Officers To Face Legal Consequences

"On-duty officers being criminally charged for deadly shootings is rare in the United States, with just 113 such cases since 2005, while officers fatally shoot over 1,000 people a year."

- Fired Philadelphia cop’s legal fate remains in limbo 2½ years after he fatally shot an unarmed black man

"3.5 percent of black people said they had been subject to nonfatal force — or the threat of such force — during their most recent contact with the police, compared with 1.4 percent of white people."

- Minneapolis Police Use Force Against Black People at 7 Times the Rate of Whites

Since 2005, 110 nonfederal law enforcement officers have been charged with murder or manslaughter for shooting someone on duty, Stinson’s records show. From those ranks, 42 officers were convicted of a crime — often a lesser offense — while 50 were not, their cases usually ending with acquittals or dismissals. More than a dozen cases are pending, according to Stinson.

- Protests spread over police shootings. Police promised reforms. Every year, they still shoot and kill nearly 1,000 people.

