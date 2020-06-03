Philip Stinson, J.D., Ph.D., is a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University. Dr. Stinson’s primary area of research is police behaviors, including police crime, police corruption, and police misconduct. He is the principal investigator on a research project funded by a grant from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) at the U.S. Department of Justice to study police crime across the United States. His current research project, Police Integrity Lost: A Longitudinal Study of Police Crime, is supported by the Wallace Action Fund of Tides Foundation. Dr. Stinson’s research has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals, including Criminal Justice Policy Review, The Prison Journal, Victims & Offenders, and Journal of Crime & Justice. His research has also been featured in many news publications, including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and FiveThirtyEight.com. Phil Stinson has appeared on CNN, PBS, NPR, CBC, BBC, Sky News, CCTV, Radio Sputnik, Democracy Now!, HuffPost Live, and numerous other media outlets worldwide. He teaches a variety of undergraduate and graduate courses at Bowling Green, including Criminal Law, Procedural Rights, Criminal Courts, Criminal Justice Ethics, Criminal Justice Policy Analysis, and Law, Evidence & Procedure in Forensic Science.