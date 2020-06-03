Philip Stinson, J.D., Ph.D., is a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University. Dr. Stinson’s primary area of research is police behaviors, including police crime, police corruption, and police misconduct. He is the principal investigator on a research project funded by a grant from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) at the U.S. Department of Justice to study police crime across the United States. His current research project, Police Integrity Lost: A Longitudinal Study of Police Crime, is supported by the Wallace Action Fund of Tides Foundation. Dr. Stinson’s research has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals, including Criminal Justice Policy Review, The Prison Journal, Victims & Offenders, and Journal of Crime & Justice. His research has also been featured in many news publications, including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and FiveThirtyEight.com. Phil Stinson has appeared on CNN, PBS, NPR, CBC, BBC, Sky News, CCTV, Radio Sputnik, Democracy Now!, HuffPost Live, and numerous other media outlets worldwide. He teaches a variety of undergraduate and graduate courses at Bowling Green, including Criminal Law, Procedural Rights, Criminal Courts, Criminal Justice Ethics, Criminal Justice Policy Analysis, and Law, Evidence & Procedure in Forensic Science.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Off-Duty and Under Arrest: A Study of Crimes Perpetuated by Off-Duty Police
|
32
|
2011
|
Police sexual misconduct: A national scale study of arrested officers
|
31
|
2015
|
Fox in the henhouse: A study of police officers arrested for crimes associated with domestic and/or family violence
|
30
|
2013
|
Exit Strategy: An Exploration of Late-Stage Police Crime
|
27
|
2010
|
Drink, drive, go to jail? A study of police officers arrested for drunk driving
|
23
|
2014
|
The nature of crime by school resource officers: Implications for SRO programs
|
20
|
2014
|
A study of drug‐related police corruption arrests
|
20
|
2013
|
Police crime and less-than-lethal coercive force: A description of the criminal misuse of TASERs
|
18
|
2012
|
An exploration of crime by policewomen
|
16
|
2015
|
Police crime: The criminal behavior of sworn law enforcement officers
|
15
|
2015
|
Police sexual misconduct: Arrested officers and their victims
|
14
|
2015
|
Charging a police officer in fatal shooting case is rare, and a conviction is even rarer
|
10
|
2017
|
Police integrity lost: A study of law enforcement officers arrested
|
10
|
2016
|
Police crime: A newsmaking criminology study of sworn law enforcement officers arrested, 2005-2007
|
10
|
2009
|
Police Shootings Data: What We Know and What We Don't Know
|
7
|
2017
|
|
5
|
2018
|
Fearful and distracted in school: Predicting bullying among youths
|
5
|
2017
|
Police Shootings: A New Problem or Business as Usual?
|
4
|
2015
|
A content analysis of criminal justice policy review, 1986-2008
|
4
|
2010
|
Op-Ed: Cops shoot and kill someone about 1,000 times a year: Few are prosecuted: What can be done?
|
3
|
2016
"Only a handful of police officers are charged with murder or manslaughter every year."
- Why It’s So Rare For Police Officers To Face Legal Consequences
"On-duty officers being criminally charged for deadly shootings is rare in the United States, with just 113 such cases since 2005, while officers fatally shoot over 1,000 people a year."
- Fired Philadelphia cop’s legal fate remains in limbo 2½ years after he fatally shot an unarmed black man
"3.5 percent of black people said they had been subject to nonfatal force — or the threat of such force — during their most recent contact with the police, compared with 1.4 percent of white people."
- Minneapolis Police Use Force Against Black People at 7 Times the Rate of Whites
Since 2005, 110 nonfederal law enforcement officers have been charged with murder or manslaughter for shooting someone on duty, Stinson’s records show. From those ranks, 42 officers were convicted of a crime — often a lesser offense — while 50 were not, their cases usually ending with acquittals or dismissals. More than a dozen cases are pending, according to Stinson.
- Protests spread over police shootings. Police promised reforms. Every year, they still shoot and kill nearly 1,000 people.