Professor Phillip A. Braun specializes in the study of the interaction of the macroeconomy with financial markets. He is the author of a number of articles, most recently a series of papers studying Islamic economics, as well as an online columnist for Forbes. Prof. Braun joined the Kellogg School of Management as a Clinical Professor of Finance after spending four years across town at the University of Chicago and ten years working and teaching in Asia. When in Asia Professor Braun was a Senior Member of the Policy Advisory Group to the Prime Minister of Thailand and Managing Director of Corporate Finance for Southeast Asia for CLSA. Prior to those assignments Professor Braun was a Principal at A.T. Kearney, an Associate Professor at Kellogg and an economist with Ronald Reagan's Council of Economic Advisers.