Along with many publications in academic journals and edited volumes, I am the author of Sex and Consequences: Abortion, Public Policy, and the Economics of Fertility, co-editor of Targeting Investments in Children: Fighting Poverty When Resources are Limited, and co-author of Reconsidering Retirement: How Losses and Layoffs Affect Older Workers. My latest book, A Problem of Fit: How the Complexity of College Pricing Hurts Students - and Universities analyzes the system of pricing in higher education and the ways that we can change it to improve access. I am also founder and CEO of MyinTuition Corp., which operates the MyinTuition simplified financial aid calculator available at MyinTuition.org. It is currently being used at dozens of colleges and universities. I am also a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. The focus of my research spills over into my teaching activities. I emphasize statistical and econometric methods in my own work and bring these interests to the classroom. I am a core member of the group of faculty in the Economics Department who teach the courses Introduction to Probability and Statistics and Econometric Methods. A key component of these classes is applying statistical analysis to real-world problems. My upper-level course, Economic Analysis of Social Policy, even more specifically targets my research interests.