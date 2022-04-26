Phillip Levine, PhD

Phillip Levine, PhD

Wellesley College

Katharine Coman and A. Barton Hepburn Professor of Economics

Expertise: Economics

Along with many publications in academic journals and edited volumes, I am the author of Sex and Consequences: Abortion, Public Policy, and the Economics of Fertility, co-editor of Targeting Investments in Children: Fighting Poverty When Resources are Limited, and co-author of Reconsidering Retirement: How Losses and Layoffs Affect Older Workers. My latest book, A Problem of Fit: How the Complexity of College Pricing Hurts Students - and Universities analyzes the system of pricing in higher education and the ways that we can change it to improve access. I am also founder and CEO of MyinTuition Corp., which operates the MyinTuition simplified financial aid calculator available at MyinTuition.org. It is currently being used at dozens of colleges and universities. I am also a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The focus of my research spills over into my teaching activities. I emphasize statistical and econometric methods in my own work and bring these interests to the classroom. I am a core member of the group of faculty in the Economics Department who teach the courses Introduction to Probability and Statistics and Econometric Methods. A key component of these classes is applying statistical analysis to real-world problems. My upper-level course, Economic Analysis of Social Policy, even more specifically targets my research interests.

Title

Cited By

Year

Discrimination in the small-business credit market

908

2003

Maternal employment and overweight children

804

2003

Maternal employment and overweight children

804

2003

Maternal employment and overweight children

804

2003

Extended benefits and the duration of UI spells: evidence from the New Jersey extended benefit program

512

2000

Extended benefits and the duration of UI spells: evidence from the New Jersey extended benefit program

512

2000

Child care and mothers' employment decisions

493

1999

Why is the teen birth rate in the United States so high and why does it matter?

456

2012

Media Influences on Social Outcomes: The Impact of MTV's 16 and Pregnant on Teen Childbearing

394

2015

Abortion legalization and child living circumstances: Who is the “marginal child”?

340

1999

An empirical analysis of the welfare magnet debate using the NLSY

283

1999

Roe v Wade and American fertility.

229

1999

Income inequality, social mobility, and the decision to drop out of high school

226

2014

Income inequality, social mobility, and the decision to drop out of high school

226

2014

Subsidized contraception, fertility, and sexual behavior

216

2009

Subsidized contraception, fertility, and sexual behavior

215

2009

The benefit of additional high-school math and science classes for young men and women

210

1995

Unemployment insurance taxes and the cyclical and seasonal properties of unemployment

198

1994

More bad news for smokers? The effects of cigarette smoking on wages

193

1997

The effect of Medicaid abortion funding restrictions on abortions, pregnancies and births

193

1996

No Pitches / Articles Found

“If we observe over the course of the next year that wage pressure expands, that will drive up university costs and then they’ll have to start increasing tuition at a faster rate,” said Levine, whose recent book “A Problem of Fit,” focuses on the complexity of college pricing.

- https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-29/paying-for-harvard-just-got-cheaper-with-decades-high-inflation

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07811

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business