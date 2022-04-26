Along with many publications in academic journals and edited volumes, I am the author of Sex and Consequences: Abortion, Public Policy, and the Economics of Fertility, co-editor of Targeting Investments in Children: Fighting Poverty When Resources are Limited, and co-author of Reconsidering Retirement: How Losses and Layoffs Affect Older Workers. My latest book, A Problem of Fit: How the Complexity of College Pricing Hurts Students - and Universities analyzes the system of pricing in higher education and the ways that we can change it to improve access. I am also founder and CEO of MyinTuition Corp., which operates the MyinTuition simplified financial aid calculator available at MyinTuition.org. It is currently being used at dozens of colleges and universities. I am also a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. The focus of my research spills over into my teaching activities. I emphasize statistical and econometric methods in my own work and bring these interests to the classroom. I am a core member of the group of faculty in the Economics Department who teach the courses Introduction to Probability and Statistics and Econometric Methods. A key component of these classes is applying statistical analysis to real-world problems. My upper-level course, Economic Analysis of Social Policy, even more specifically targets my research interests.
Title
Cited By
Year
Discrimination in the small-business credit market
908
2003
Maternal employment and overweight children
804
2003
Extended benefits and the duration of UI spells: evidence from the New Jersey extended benefit program
512
2000
Child care and mothers' employment decisions
493
1999
Why is the teen birth rate in the United States so high and why does it matter?
456
2012
Media Influences on Social Outcomes: The Impact of MTV's 16 and Pregnant on Teen Childbearing
394
2015
Abortion legalization and child living circumstances: Who is the “marginal child”?
340
1999
An empirical analysis of the welfare magnet debate using the NLSY
283
1999
Roe v Wade and American fertility.
229
1999
Income inequality, social mobility, and the decision to drop out of high school
226
2014
Subsidized contraception, fertility, and sexual behavior
216
2009
The benefit of additional high-school math and science classes for young men and women
210
1995
Unemployment insurance taxes and the cyclical and seasonal properties of unemployment
198
1994
More bad news for smokers? The effects of cigarette smoking on wages
193
1997
The effect of Medicaid abortion funding restrictions on abortions, pregnancies and births
193
1996
“If we observe over the course of the next year that wage pressure expands, that will drive up university costs and then they’ll have to start increasing tuition at a faster rate,” said Levine, whose recent book “A Problem of Fit,” focuses on the complexity of college pricing.
- https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-29/paying-for-harvard-just-got-cheaper-with-decades-high-inflation