The Alcaide lab at Tufts University School of Medicine combines the areas of immunology, vascular biology, and cardiac physiology to study the adaptive immune response in diverse inflammatory settings, with a particular focus on the heart in the context of heart failure. The over-arching goal of the lab is to better understand the molecular and cellular mechanisms taking place during T lymphocyte trafficking and how those can potentially be targeted in therapeutically useful ways. The Alcaide lab uses several in vivo mouse models of heart failure to study the T cell immune responses involved in cardiac pathophysiology, combined with a broad range of immunological approaches. T cell crosstalk with endothelial cells are studied using in vitro flow systems and real time video microscopy, and they use additional state of the art approaches to investigate the implications of T cell responses on cardiac resident cells.
There’s still much to learn about how doxorubicin, a 50-year-old chemotherapy drug, causes its most concerning side effects. While responsible for saving many lives, this treatment sometimes causes cardiac damage that stiffens the heart and puts a subset of patients at risk for future heart failure. To better understand and potentially control such complications, Tufts University School of Medicine and Tufts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences researchers have isolated the immune cells that become overactive when patients take doxorubicin.
17-Jul-2024 02:00:19 PM EDT
Tufts University School of Medicine immunologist Pilar Alcaide explains what autoimmune diseases are, what causes them, who gets them the most, and what can be done about them.
20-Jul-2022 11:00:32 AM EDT
In a new study in Circulation, researchers from Tufts University School of Medicine in collaboration with investigators at Vanderbilt University and Tufts Medical Center reveal a mechanism that is activating T cells, a type of immune cell, and causing inflammation in the heart.
04-Feb-2021 11:50:11 AM EST