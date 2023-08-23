Dr. Pratik Banerjee is an expert in the field of rapid detection of pathogens and toxins with extensive research and development experience in microbial diagnostics, and characterization of microbiome found in different environments (food, water, etc.), animal gut, and other body sites. He leads an interdisciplinary group researching food safety and neighborhood food systems in an urban environment, and clinical and translational microbiology. More information:

Banerjee's interdisciplinary group conducts research on food safety and neighborhood food systems. They are interested in assessing the attribution of different environmental sources in the dissemination of pathogens through the food chain causing human health risks and microbial food safety. The focus of their research program comprises extensive laboratory-based investigation to develop biosensors and other molecular methods for rapid detection, screening, and characterization of pathogenic microorganisms or toxins from food, environmental (water, air, soil), and clinical samples. Affiliations:

Banerjee is an associate professor of food safety in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition and a faculty Extension specialist for Illinois Extension, both housed in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also an associate professor in the Center for South Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at U of I.



