Dr. Pratik Banerjee is an expert in the field of rapid detection of pathogens and toxins with extensive research and development experience in microbial diagnostics, and characterization of microbiome found in different environments (food, water, etc.), animal gut, and other body sites. He leads an interdisciplinary group researching food safety and neighborhood food systems in an urban environment, and clinical and translational microbiology.
Banerjee's interdisciplinary group conducts research on food safety and neighborhood food systems. They are interested in assessing the attribution of different environmental sources in the dissemination of pathogens through the food chain causing human health risks and microbial food safety. The focus of their research program comprises extensive laboratory-based investigation to develop biosensors and other molecular methods for rapid detection, screening, and characterization of pathogenic microorganisms or toxins from food, environmental (water, air, soil), and clinical samples.
Banerjee is an associate professor of food safety in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition and a faculty Extension specialist for Illinois Extension, both housed in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also an associate professor in the Center for South Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at U of I.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Diversity of Secretion System Apparatus in Tomato Wilt Causing Ralstonia solanacearum Strains: a Comparative Analysis Using in-silico Approach
|
2022
|
Modulation of immune response in Ebola virus disease
|
6
|
2021
|
Infant wheezing and prenatal antibiotic exposure and mode of delivery: a prospective birth cohort study
|
8
|
2021
|
DNA methylation at birth is associated with childhood serum immunoglobulin E levels
|
8
|
2021
|
Characterization of Gut Microbiome in Liver Transplant Recipients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
|
8
|
2020
|
One Health: Its Implication in Food Safety
|
2020
|
Association of Virulence and Antibiotic Resistance in Salmonella—Statistical and Computational Insights into a Selected Set of Clinical Isolates
|
13
|
2020
|
Characterization of Gut Microbiome in Liver Transplant Recipients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis
|
2020
|
Exposures Associated with Non-Typhoidal Salmonella Infections Caused by Newport, Javiana, and Mississippi Serotypes in Tennessee, 2013–2015: A Case-Case …
|
5
|
2020
|
Oil-in-water emulsions of geraniol and carvacrol improve the antibacterial activity of these compounds on raw goat meat surface during extended storage at 4 C
|
43
|
2020
|
Sources of human infection by Salmonella enterica serotype Javiana: A systematic review
|
25
|
2019
|
Optimization of Fermentation Conditions of Lentinula edodes (Berk.) Pegler (Shiitake Mushroom) Mycelia as a Potential Biopesticide
|
3
|
2019
|
Antimicrobial Effect of Citral-based Emulsions against Escherichia coli (MTCC 443) on Fresh-cut Papaya Surface
|
2019
|
Genetic and epigenetic culprits in the pathogenesis of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
|
30
|
2018
|
Status of Selected Virulence Genes in Antibiotic-resistant and Sensitive Salmonella Clinical Isolates from Tennessee
|
2018
|
Comparative profiling for bacterial inhabitance in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and matched adjacent normal tissues
|
2018
|
Rapid Detection of Staphylococcus aureus and Related Species Isolated from Food, Environment, Cosmetics, a Medical Device, and Clinical Samples Using the …
|
13
|
2018
|
Application of high-throughput pyrosequencing in the analysis of microbiota of food commodities procured from small and large retail outlets in a US metropolitan area–a pilot study
|
13
|
2018
|
Aerosolized bacteria and microbial activity in dental clinics during cleaning procedures
|
20
|
2017
|
Molecular Surveillance of Cronobacter spp. Isolated from a Wide Variety of Foods from 44 Different Countries by Sequence Typing of 16S rRNA, rpoB and O …
|
16
|
2017
A new review in Pathogens suggests micro- and nanoplastics in agricultural soil could contribute to antibiotic-resistant bacteria with a ready route into our food supply.
23-Aug-2023 04:15:12 PM EDT