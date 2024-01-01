Dr. Jayachandran specializes in Breast Medical Oncology. She is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at Keck and also serves as the Director of Breast Medical Oncology and Genomics at the LAC+USC Medical Center. She graduated from Stanford University and the University of Michigan Medical School before completing her residency in Internal Medicine at UCSF Fresno and fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at USC. She is active in research with a focus on clinical trials, translational studies, biomarkers, and improving access to care. She enjoys teaching fellows, residents, and medical students.