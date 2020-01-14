Dr. Priyanka Sharma is an oncologist in Fairway, Kansas and is affiliated with University of Kansas Hospital. She received her medical degree from Baroda Medical College and has been in practice between 11-20 years. Her specialties are: oncologists diagnose and treat cancers of all types. They use diagnostic tools like biopsies, endoscopies, X-ray and other imaging, nuclear medicine, and blood tests. Cancer surgeons, or surgical oncologists, remove tumors, while medical oncologists treat cancers with chemotherapy. Radiation oncologists use multiple forms of radiation in an effort to eliminate tumors.
Priyanka Sharma, M.D., a breast cancer medical oncologist at The University of Kansas Cancer Center, has been named vice chair of SWOG’s Breast Committee.
