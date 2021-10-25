Jonathan Bamber is a Professor of Glaciology and Director of the Bristol Glaciology Centre at the University of Bristol. He is an expert on the ice sheets covering Antarctica and Greenland - and their contribution to sea level. He also has more than 35 years’ experience of remote sensing, mapping, monitoring and recording the shifts in land ice patterns across the polar regions. He has published extensively in the general field of geodesy, covering the mapping of the surface topography of the Earth, sea level variations in time and space, and measuring mass exchange between the land and oceans due to melting of land ice and the hydrological cycle. Jonathan has published more than 180 peer-reviewed journal articles on these topics and has been acknowledged as a Highly Cited Researcher for the last two years by the Institute for Scientific Information. In 2019, he was elected a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union, the only non-North American recipient in his science discipline. He has also served as President of the European Geosciences Union. In 2020, the government of the British Antarctic Territory named a glacier after Bamber in recognition of his contribution to Antarctic research. Jonathan holds a BSC in Physics from the University of Bristol and a PhD in Glaciology and Remote Sensing from the University of Cambridge. Accomplishments: 2016 - Elected President, European Geosciences Union 2018 - 2020 - Named Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics from 200 scientists in geosciences worldwide 2019 - Elected Fellow of American Geophysical Union Publications: 09/01/2020 - Can We Resolve the Basin‐Scale Sea Level Trend Budget From GRACE Ocean Mass?, Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans 16/01/2020 - Sea level budgets should account for ocean bottom deformation, Geophysical Research Letters 27/01/2020 - Complex evolving patterns of mass loss from Antarctica’s largest glacier, Nature Geoscience 12/06/2020 - CryoSat Ice Baseline-D validation and evolutions, The Cryosphere 25/06/2020 - Measuring the location and width of the Antarctic grounding zone using CryoSat-2, The Cryosphere You can find out more about Jonathan on his University of Bristol staff profile at: https://www.bristol.ac.uk/people/person/Jonathan-Bamber-5ae88269-7462-4eb3-a793-36833a74bfcd/ Jonathan can be found on Twitter at @jlbamber.