Rachel Adler, Ph.D.

Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Associate professor in the School of Information Sciences

Expertise: human-computer interactionAccessibilityComputing Education

Rachel Adler is an associate professor in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where she co-directs the Information Experience and Accessibility Lab. Adler's research interests are in human-computer interaction, accessibility, and computing education. She is particularly interested in designing applications for and with people with disabilities. Some of her recent projects include co-designing a mobile health application to empower cancer survivors with disabilities, co-designing a mobile health peer navigator intervention for people with disabilities, and creating simulation games to teach students about accessible design. 


Her research has been funded through the National Institutes of Health; National Science Foundation; National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research; and the U.S. Department of Education. 


Adler was previously an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at Northeastern Illinois University. She was also a visiting associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at Northwestern University. She received her Ph.D. in computer science from the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. 

