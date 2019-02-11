Rachel Ida Buff is an immigration historian and program coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). She is available to discuss contemporary and historical immigrant populations in Wisconsin and across the United States. She can also speak to how the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals legislation impacts American higher education on a systemic and individual level and how universities, faculty and affected students are responding. Buff is available for radio, television and print interviews. Her most recent book is “Against the Deportation Terror: Organizing for Immigrant Rights in the 20th Century” (Temple University Press, 2017). She is the editor of “Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship” and the author of “Immigration and the Political Economy of Home: West Indian Brooklyn and American Indian Minneapolis, 1945–1992.”