The mental health impacts on individuals, couples, and families during pregnancy and postpartum are important to understand and address. Rachel Diamond, Ph.D., LMFT, focuses her academic work, research, and private practice on addressing maternal mental health and couple and family therapy. With advanced training in perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, Dr. Diamond specializes in the relational impact of parenthood and works with parents and couples through her clinical practice on issues surrounding pregnancy, birth, postpartum, birth trauma, grief, and loss. Her work focuses on treatment in the context of relationships, as all challenges are relational – communication, interaction, and coping. Her teaching, research, and clinical work in perinatal mental health includes addressing postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the reversal of Roe v. Wade, reproductive health care, and birth trauma on parents and families. Dr. Diamond completed a postdoctoral fellowship at The Family Institute at Northwestern University. She received her Ph.D. in marriage and family therapy and M.A. in community counseling and research in family therapy from Saint Louis University, and her B.A. from Marquette University in psychology and Spanish language.