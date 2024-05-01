Dr. Rachel Freedman is a medical oncologist and clinical researcher at DFCI in the Breast Oncology Program. In addition to seeing patients with breast cancer, her research focuses on improving the care of vulnerable patient populations who are under-represented in clinical trials and who are at risk for worse breast cancer outcomes, including older women and those who face challenges in access to care. In addition, she is interested in novel therapeutics, serving as the Principal Investigator for several clinical trials. She is also the founder and Director of the Program for Older Adults with Breast Cancer at DFCI. Dr. Freedman joined the faculty at DFCI in 2009. She studied at Georgetown University School of Medicine and obtained her master's in public health at the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Her research has been funded by Susan G Komen, ACS, NCI, Gateway for Cancer Research, METAvivor, and the Alliance for Clinical Trials Foundation.