President Donald Trump announced July 7 that the United States has officially begun to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO). Trump may or may not have the authority to do so, says an expert on health law at Washington University in St. Louis.“It’s not clear that the president can unilaterally withdraw the United States from membership in the WHO,” said Rachel Sachs, associate professor of law and a renowned expert on health policy and drug law.

09-Jul-2020 10:45:30 AM EDT