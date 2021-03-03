Rachelle C. Sampson is Associate Professor of Business and Public Policy at the Smith School of Business, University of Maryland, and a Senior Policy Scholar at Georgetown University’s Center for Business and Public Policy. Her recent research exposes rising short-termism in US firms and capital markets and outlines its implications for firm productivity and growth, the changing nature of R&D within firms, as well as environmental impact. Sampson joined the University of Maryland after five years at the Stern School of Business, New York University. Prior to receiving her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, she lived in Australia for 10 years. During this time, she received her law degree from Queensland University of Technology and was admitted as a barrister in New South Wales. Sampson also held several legal and consulting positions during this time, most recently at EY advising firms on optimal expansion strategies for South East Asia. Since returning to the US, she has received several awards for her teaching and research work, including the Ameritech Foundation Research Fellowship and the Gerald and Lillian Dykstra Fellowship at the University of Michigan.