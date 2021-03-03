Rachelle Sampson, PhD

University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Associate Professor of Business and Public Policy

Expertise: Environmental SustainabilityEnvironmental Social GovernanceShare BuybacksCorporate Short-Termism

Rachelle C. Sampson is Associate Professor of Business and Public Policy at the Smith School of Business, University of Maryland, and a Senior Policy Scholar at Georgetown University’s Center for Business and Public Policy. Her recent research exposes rising short-termism in US firms and capital markets and outlines its implications for firm productivity and growth, the changing nature of R&D within firms, as well as environmental impact.

Sampson joined the University of Maryland after five years at the Stern School of Business, New York University. Prior to receiving her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, she lived in Australia for 10 years. During this time, she received her law degree from Queensland University of Technology and was admitted as a barrister in New South Wales. Sampson also held several legal and consulting positions during this time, most recently at EY advising firms on optimal expansion strategies for South East Asia. Since returning to the US, she has received several awards for her teaching and research work, including the Ameritech Foundation Research Fellowship and the Gerald and Lillian Dykstra Fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Factors Driving Corporate Short-Termism and its Drag on the U.S. Economy

Research shows publicly traded companies under increasing shareholder pressure to deliver short-term returns, rather than planning for long-term success. Such dampens future sources of market and productivity growth, depresses wage growth and stunts economy-wide progress.
03-Mar-2021 11:45:24 AM EST

“It’s going to take some pressure from an outside force, whether it’s consumer pushback or government regulations, to make companies take products back and dispose of them themselves.”

- https://www.rhsmith.umd.edu/faculty-research/smithbraintrust/insights/could-renting-sofa-save-planet

"[...] decisions that prop up short-term profits yet threaten our future prosperity include failing to invest in employee development, neglecting the role that our communities have in our collective success and well-being, and using our natural environment in unsustainable ways."

- https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2016/10/3/13141852/short-term-capitalism-clinton-economics

