Rachelle C. Sampson is Associate Professor of Business and Public Policy at the Smith School of Business, University of Maryland, and a Senior Policy Scholar at Georgetown University’s Center for Business and Public Policy. Her recent research exposes rising short-termism in US firms and capital markets and outlines its implications for firm productivity and growth, the changing nature of R&D within firms, as well as environmental impact. Sampson joined the University of Maryland after five years at the Stern School of Business, New York University. Prior to receiving her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, she lived in Australia for 10 years. During this time, she received her law degree from Queensland University of Technology and was admitted as a barrister in New South Wales. Sampson also held several legal and consulting positions during this time, most recently at EY advising firms on optimal expansion strategies for South East Asia. Since returning to the US, she has received several awards for her teaching and research work, including the Ameritech Foundation Research Fellowship and the Gerald and Lillian Dykstra Fellowship at the University of Michigan.
Title
Cited By
Year
R&D alliances and firm performance: The impact of technological diversity and alliance organization on innovation
1298
2007
The scope and governance of international R&D alliances
1010
2004
Experience effects and collaborative returns in R&D alliances
586
2005
Formal contracts in the presence of relational enforcement mechanisms: Evidence from technology development projects
385
2009
The cost of misaligned governance in R&D alliances
373
2004
Organizational choice in R&D alliances: Knowledge‐based and transaction cost perspectives
262
2004
Repeated interaction and contract structure: evidence from technology development contracts
153
2009
Arms race or détente? How interfirm alliance announcements change the stock market valuation of rivals
103
2009
The role of lawyers in strategic alliances
31
2002
The scope and governance of knowledge-sharing alliances
13
2004
The effects of the Uruguay round: empirical evidence from US industry
13
2000
DO FIRMS LEARN TO MANAGE? EXPERIENCE AND COLLABORATIVE RETURNS IN R&D ALLIANCES.
10
2002
Are US firms and markets becoming more short-term oriented? Evidence of shifting firm and investor time horizons, 1980-2013
9
2018
The cost of inappropriate governance in R&D alliances
9
2001
The cost of misaligned governance in R&D alliances
7
2003
Contract structure for joint production: risk and ambiguity under compensatory damages
6
2017
Are investor time horizons shortening
6
2017
International R&D alliances: The role of governance in realizing innovative potential.
5
1999
Are us markets becoming more short-term oriented? evidence and implications of market discounting of firms, 1980-2013
3
2017
Public versus Private Firms: Energy Efficiency, Toxic Emissions, and Abatement Spending
2
2018
Research shows publicly traded companies under increasing shareholder pressure to deliver short-term returns, rather than planning for long-term success. Such dampens future sources of market and productivity growth, depresses wage growth and stunts economy-wide progress.
03-Mar-2021 11:45:24 AM EST
“It’s going to take some pressure from an outside force, whether it’s consumer pushback or government regulations, to make companies take products back and dispose of them themselves.”
https://www.rhsmith.umd.edu/faculty-research/smithbraintrust/insights/could-renting-sofa-save-planet
"[...] decisions that prop up short-term profits yet threaten our future prosperity include failing to invest in employee development, neglecting the role that our communities have in our collective success and well-being, and using our natural environment in unsustainable ways."
https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2016/10/3/13141852/short-term-capitalism-clinton-economics