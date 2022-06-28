As Chief Technologist, Dr. Raj Jammy is responsible for incubating and accelerating technologies in partnership with the private sector, and for developing strategic frameworks that promote technologies for the public good. Passionate about technology as well as building highly motivated teams, he has worked with many leading companies and nurtured many collaborations across the globe. A seasoned semiconductor/electronics industry executive, Dr. Jammy brings 25 years of experience to his role at MITRE Engenuity. Prior to joining MITRE Engenuity, Dr. Jammy served as Vice President of Materials and Emerging Technologies at SEMATECH, a global semiconductor industry consortium, from 2008 to 2013. There, he worked with companies spanning the semiconductor ecosystem, including Intel, IBM, TSMC, GlobalFoundries, Samsung, CNSE, Qualcomm, UMC, as well as over 45 semiconductor equipment, SW, and materials suppliers. He oversaw the consortium’s efforts in front-end CMOS logic, novel memory technologies, 3D interconnects, and emerging beyond-CMOS technologies. As Chair of SEMATECH Executive Steering Council, he drove decisions on the technical programs, timing and budgets, reporting to the Board of Directors, in coordination with customer company executives. During his tenure, Dr. Jammy interacted extensively with senior leaders and decision makers in the global semiconductor industry value chain. Since the start of his career at IBM’s Semiconductor Research and Development Center in 1996, Dr. Jammy has fostered many collaborative relationships not just with companies, but with universities and government agencies in the US (DARPA, IARPA, DoE, DoD, DMEA, NIST, etc.) and around the world, including Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Germany, UK, and Belgium. Jammy holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Northwestern University, where he conducted part of his research at DoE’s Argonne National Laboratory. He holds more than 50 US patents, and is the author/co-author of over 225 publications/presentations.