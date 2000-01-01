Dr. Rajiv Sethi is a board certified Orthopaedic Spinal Surgeon, Director of the Neuroscience Institute and Complex Spine Surgery and Spine Center of Excellence programs at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. In addition, Dr. Sethi is Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Health Services at the University of Washington. Dr. Sethi received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. He completed an Internship in General Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, Residency in Orthopaedic Surgery and Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency. At the University of California at San Francisco, CA, Dr. Sethi completed a fellowship in Complex Spinal Surgery/ Scoliosis and Deformity. Dr. Sethi is actively involved in many medical societies including the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), SRS’s International Meeting on Advanced Spinal Techniques (IMAST), American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), and North American Spine Society (NASS). Furthermore, Dr. Sethi is Associate Editor of the SRS’s journal, Spine Deformity. Experience and Innovation Count: The complex spine surgery program at Virginia Mason has some of the most skilled and experienced spine surgeons in the world. Their ongoing involvement in leading research projects is helping to improve complex spine surgery protocols around the world. Under the leadership of renowned surgeon and researcher Rajiv Sethi, MD, Virginia Mason leads the nation in applying appropriate treatment strategies for our patients. Areas of Expertise: Complex adult and pediatric spinal surgery, scoliosis and reconstructive surgery, spinal tumor resection and reconstruction. Routine spinal degenerative conditions. Clinical Experience: Departments: Neuroscience Institute Specialties: Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery Board Certifications: American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery Education and Professional Achievements: Education: Harvard Medical School, Boston Internship: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Residency: Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery Residency, Boston Fellowships: Complex Spine and Scoliosis Surgery, University of California, San Francisco Professional Activities and Awards: 2014 Mary McClinton Award for Patient Safety, Team lead, Virginia Mason Scoliosis Research Society Fellow of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery Clinical Associate Professor of Health Services, University of Washington Voted as one of Seattle’s best doctors by Seattle magazine in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 Voted as one of Seattle’s best doctors by Seattle Met magazine in 2014 and 2015