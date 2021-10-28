Rajshree Agarwal is the Rudolph Lamone Chair of Strategy and Entrepreneurship and Director of the Ed Snider Center for Enterprise and Markets at the University of Maryland. Rajshree studies the evolution of industries, firms and individual careers, as fostered by the twin engines of innovation and enterprise. Her scholarship uses an interdisciplinary lens to provide insights on strategic innovation for new venture creation and for firm renewal. She routinely publishes in leading journals in strategy and entrepreneurship. An author of more than 60 studies, her research has been cited more than 10,000 times, received numerous best paper awards, and funded by grants from various foundations, including the Kauffman Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the National Science Foundation. She is currently the co-editor of the Strategic Management Journal and has previously served in co-editor and senior editor roles at Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal and Organization Science respectively. She is a senior contributor at Forbes, providing insights for leading purposeful lives, strategy and innovation. She has been featured in major media outlets including the Washington Post, USA Today, Time, and the Baltimore Sun. She received her Ph.D. in Economics from SUNY Buffalo in 1994 and has previously held faculty appointments at Universities of Illinois and Central Florida.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Knowledge transfer through inheritance: Spin-out generation, development, and survival
|
1256
|
2004
|
Strategic renewal of organizations
|
816
|
2009
|
Does entry size matter? The impact of the life cycle and technology on firm survival
|
779
|
2001
|
The evolution of markets and entry, exit and survival of firms
|
733
|
1996
|
Who leaves, where to, and why worry? Employee mobility, entrepreneurship and effects on source firm performance
|
583
|
2012
|
Firm and product life cycles and firm survival
|
558
|
2002
|
The market evolution and sales takeoff of product innovations
|
517
|
2002
|
The conditioning effect of time on firm survival: An industry life cycle approach
|
511
|
2002
|
The process of creative construction: knowledge spillovers, entrepreneurship, and economic growth
|
510
|
2007
|
Reputations for toughness in patent enforcement: Implications for knowledge spillovers via inventor mobility
|
378
|
2009
|
Death hurts, but it isn't fatal: The postexit diffusion of knowledge created by innovative companies
|
317
|
2007
|
The impact of the Internet on economic education
|
282
|
1998
|
Knowledge spillovers and strategic entrepreneurship
|
277
|
2010
|
The role of pre-entry experience, entry timing, and product technology strategies in explaining firm survival
|
273
|
2007
|
Encouraging best practice in quantitative management research: An incomplete list of opportunities
|
267
|
2006
|
Bank–firm relationships, financing and firm performance in Germany
|
246
|
2001
|
Survival of firms over the product life cycle
|
243
|
1997
|
First-mover advantage and the speed of competitive entry, 1887–1986
|
240
|
2001
|
Knowledge sources of entrepreneurship: Firm formation by academic, user and employee innovators
|
238
|
2014
|
The role of incentives and communication in strategic alliances: An experimental investigation
|
235
|
2010
Reducing burdens and raising visa caps will keep high-tech immigrant jobs here and boost the consumer spending that fuels local demand and creation of additional jobs across all sectors, from retail to housing.
- Four Steps To Ensure America And Immigrants Benefit From A Win-Win