Rajshree Agarwal, PhD

University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Rudolph Lamone Chair of Strategy and Entrepreneurship

Expertise: immigrant entrepreneurshipstrategic management InnovationOrganization Science

Rajshree Agarwal is the Rudolph Lamone Chair of Strategy and Entrepreneurship and Director of the Ed Snider Center for Enterprise and Markets at the University of Maryland. Rajshree studies the evolution of industries, firms and individual careers, as fostered by the twin engines of innovation and enterprise. Her scholarship uses an interdisciplinary lens to provide insights on strategic innovation for new venture creation and for firm renewal. She routinely publishes in leading journals in strategy and entrepreneurship. An author of more than 60 studies, her research has been cited more than 10,000 times, received numerous best paper awards, and funded by grants from various foundations, including the Kauffman Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the National Science Foundation. She is currently the co-editor of the Strategic Management Journal and has previously served in co-editor and senior editor roles at Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal and Organization Science respectively. She is a senior contributor at Forbes, providing insights for leading purposeful lives, strategy and innovation. She has been featured in major media outlets including the Washington Post, USA Today, Time, and the Baltimore Sun.  She received her Ph.D. in Economics from SUNY Buffalo in 1994 and has previously held faculty appointments at Universities of Illinois and Central Florida.

Title

Cited By

Year

Knowledge transfer through inheritance: Spin-out generation, development, and survival

1256

2004

Strategic renewal of organizations

816

2009

Does entry size matter? The impact of the life cycle and technology on firm survival

779

2001

The evolution of markets and entry, exit and survival of firms

733

1996

Who leaves, where to, and why worry? Employee mobility, entrepreneurship and effects on source firm performance

583

2012

Firm and product life cycles and firm survival

558

2002

The market evolution and sales takeoff of product innovations

517

2002

The conditioning effect of time on firm survival: An industry life cycle approach

511

2002

The process of creative construction: knowledge spillovers, entrepreneurship, and economic growth

510

2007

Reputations for toughness in patent enforcement: Implications for knowledge spillovers via inventor mobility

378

2009

Death hurts, but it isn't fatal: The postexit diffusion of knowledge created by innovative companies

317

2007

The impact of the Internet on economic education

282

1998

Knowledge spillovers and strategic entrepreneurship

277

2010

The role of pre-entry experience, entry timing, and product technology strategies in explaining firm survival

273

2007

Encouraging best practice in quantitative management research: An incomplete list of opportunities

267

2006

Bank–firm relationships, financing and firm performance in Germany

246

2001

Survival of firms over the product life cycle

243

1997

First-mover advantage and the speed of competitive entry, 1887–1986

240

2001

Knowledge sources of entrepreneurship: Firm formation by academic, user and employee innovators

238

2014

The role of incentives and communication in strategic alliances: An experimental investigation

235

2010

Reducing burdens and raising visa caps will keep high-tech immigrant jobs here and boost the consumer spending that fuels local demand and creation of additional jobs across all sectors, from retail to housing.

- Four Steps To Ensure America And Immigrants Benefit From A Win-Win

