Ralph L. Sacco, MD, MS, is the Chairman of Neurology, Olemberg Family Chair in Neurological Disorders, Miller Professor of Neurology, Public Health Sciences, Human Genetics, and Neurosurgery, Executive Director of the Evelyn McKnight Brain Institute, Senior Associate Dean for Clinical and Translational Science, Director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at the Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami, and Chief of the Neurology Service at Jackson Memorial Hospital. A graduate of Cornell University in Bio-electrical Engineering and a cum laude graduate of Boston University School of Medicine, he also holds an MS in Epidemiology from Columbia University, Mailman School of Public Health. Dr. Sacco completed his neurology residency training and postdoctoral training in Stroke and Epidemiology at Columbia Presbyterian in New York. He was previously Professor of Neurology, Chief of Stroke and Critical Care Division, and Associate Chairman at Columbia University before taking his current position as Chairman of Neurology at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is the founding Principal Investigator of the NINDS-funded Northern Manhattan Study, the Florida Puerto Rico Collaboration to Reduce Stroke Disparities, the Family Study of Stroke Risk and Carotid Atherosclerosis, and the Clinical Translational Science Institute as well as co-investigator of multiple other NIH grants. He has also been the Co-Chair of international stroke treatment and prevention trials. Dr. Sacco has published extensively with over 600 peer-reviewed articles and 250 invited articles in the areas of stroke prevention, disparities, treatment, epidemiology, risk factors, vascular cognitive impairment, and human genetics. He has been the recipient of numerous awards including the AAN Wartenberg Lecture, the American Heart Association’s Gold Heart, Chairman’s, National Leadership, and Feinberg Awards, the NINDS Javits Award in Neuroscience, the Johann Jacob Wepfer Award, and the World Stroke Organization Global Leadership Award. Dr. Sacco is a fellow of both the Stroke and Epidemiology Councils of the American Heart Association, the American Academy of Neurology, and the American Neurological Association. He has been elected to the American Association of Physicians and lectured extensively at national and international meetings. He has been a member of the World Stroke Organization since 2008 and past chair of the WSO Research Committee, and is on the Board of Directors. He is a past member of the National Advisory NINDS Council. He served as President of the American Academy of Neurology 2017-19 and was the first neurologist to serve as the President of the American Heart Association, 2010-2011. In 2020, he was named Editor-in-Chief of the AHA journal Stroke.