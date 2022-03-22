Ramon Arrowsmith studies the geomorphology of fault zones and records the history of activity. His work explores the history of earthquakes, their patterns, and impacts. Professor Arrowsmith developed the largest online portal for free, high-resolution topography data. His research is developed from active faulting, earthquake geology, and tectonic geomorphology. He is a professor for the School of Earth and Space Exploration. He is co-founder and co-PI of the OpenTopography effort, and a fellow in the Geological Society of America. Arrowsmith has been published in Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America multiple times.