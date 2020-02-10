Randall J. Bateman, M.D. is the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Bateman’s laboratory investigates the causes, and future diagnosis and treatments of Alzheimer’s disease utilizing a wide variety of assays and techniques from basic applications, such as quantitative measurement of stable-isotope labeled peptides to clinical translational studies in diagnostic and therapeutic biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Bateman’s lab measures the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease in humans and measures amyloid-beta isoform kinetics in Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Bateman trains postdoctoral fellows, graduate students, and undergraduates in his lab. Dr. Bateman led the development of a technique known as stable isotope-linked kinetics (SILK) that made it possible to determine that clearance of amyloid beta is impaired in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Bateman and his colleagues are now studying whether alterations in amyloid beta clearance levels can be used to predict Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms become apparent. Their goal is to prevent damage and loss of brain cells by intervening early in the disease process. Dr. Bateman is the Director of the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer’s Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) which is launching the first clinical trials in autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (ADAD) aiming to prevent the onset of memory impairment and dementia. Dr. Bateman led efforts to form the first pharma consortium focused on ADAD, the DIAN Pharma Consortium (a collaboration of 10 pharmaceutical companies), and was granted the “largest-ever” Alzheimer’s Association research grant for the DIAN-TU. In 2010, he organized the Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer’s Disease Forum, a patient and family advocacy group for individuals affected by ADAD. Dr. Bateman also serves as the Associate Director and Clinical Core Leader of the DIAN, an international collaboration of leading research centers dedicated to studying ADAD. Dr. Bateman treats patients with dementia at the Memory Diagnostic Center of Washington University. He is also an investigator for the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and for the Hope Center for Neurological Disorders. He is an inventor of several pending patents and an issued patent, and the scientific co-founding member of C2N Diagnostics, a biotechnology company located at the Center for Emerging Technology in St. Louis. Dr. Bateman’s honors include the AAN Foundation Corporate Roundtable Clinical Research Fellowship, an American Neurological Association Plenary Session Speaker, a World Technology Award Nominee for Health and Medicine Associate, Scientific American 50 Award recognizing the top 50 scientific achievements of 2006, the Kopolow Award, the 2007 Alzheimer’s Research Forum Community Award, the Beeson Award, the St. Louis Academy of Science Innovator of the Year award, the Co-recipient of the Health Care Heroes in Innovation by the St. Louis Business Journal, the Glenn Award for Research, the 2011 Alzheimer’s Association Zenith Fellows Award, the 2011 Alzheimer’s Research Forum Open Innovation Award, the 2012 MetLife Promising Investigator Award. His membership in honorary societies includes the American Neurological Association and the American Society for Clinical Investigation Council. Dr. Bateman’s professional memberships include the American Academy of Neurology and the Society for Neuroscience. He serves as an editor and reviewer for many prominent scientific journals and is a sought-after lecturer nationally and internationally.