Randall J. Bateman, M.D. is the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Bateman’s laboratory investigates the causes, and future diagnosis and treatments of Alzheimer’s disease utilizing a wide variety of assays and techniques from basic applications, such as quantitative measurement of stable-isotope labeled peptides to clinical translational studies in diagnostic and therapeutic biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Bateman’s lab measures the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease in humans and measures amyloid-beta isoform kinetics in Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Bateman trains postdoctoral fellows, graduate students, and undergraduates in his lab. Dr. Bateman led the development of a technique known as stable isotope-linked kinetics (SILK) that made it possible to determine that clearance of amyloid beta is impaired in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Bateman and his colleagues are now studying whether alterations in amyloid beta clearance levels can be used to predict Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms become apparent. Their goal is to prevent damage and loss of brain cells by intervening early in the disease process. Dr. Bateman is the Director of the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer’s Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) which is launching the first clinical trials in autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (ADAD) aiming to prevent the onset of memory impairment and dementia. Dr. Bateman led efforts to form the first pharma consortium focused on ADAD, the DIAN Pharma Consortium (a collaboration of 10 pharmaceutical companies), and was granted the “largest-ever” Alzheimer’s Association research grant for the DIAN-TU. In 2010, he organized the Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer’s Disease Forum, a patient and family advocacy group for individuals affected by ADAD. Dr. Bateman also serves as the Associate Director and Clinical Core Leader of the DIAN, an international collaboration of leading research centers dedicated to studying ADAD. Dr. Bateman treats patients with dementia at the Memory Diagnostic Center of Washington University. He is also an investigator for the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and for the Hope Center for Neurological Disorders. He is an inventor of several pending patents and an issued patent, and the scientific co-founding member of C2N Diagnostics, a biotechnology company located at the Center for Emerging Technology in St. Louis. Dr. Bateman’s honors include the AAN Foundation Corporate Roundtable Clinical Research Fellowship, an American Neurological Association Plenary Session Speaker, a World Technology Award Nominee for Health and Medicine Associate, Scientific American 50 Award recognizing the top 50 scientific achievements of 2006, the Kopolow Award, the 2007 Alzheimer’s Research Forum Community Award, the Beeson Award, the St. Louis Academy of Science Innovator of the Year award, the Co-recipient of the Health Care Heroes in Innovation by the St. Louis Business Journal, the Glenn Award for Research, the 2011 Alzheimer’s Association Zenith Fellows Award, the 2011 Alzheimer’s Research Forum Open Innovation Award, the 2012 MetLife Promising Investigator Award. His membership in honorary societies includes the American Neurological Association and the American Society for Clinical Investigation Council. Dr. Bateman’s professional memberships include the American Academy of Neurology and the Society for Neuroscience. He serves as an editor and reviewer for many prominent scientific journals and is a sought-after lecturer nationally and internationally.
Bateman has spent more than two decades studying Alzheimer’s at the laboratory bench and the bedside. He created a highly precise blood test that can detect Alzheimer’s disease in its earliest stages by measuring levels of the protein amyloid-beta.
During the symposium, Randall J. Bateman, MD, will discuss how recent discoveries regarding the ways Alzheimer’s develops and progresses before symptoms arise could pave the way to new treatments.
Bateman, MD, the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology, to develop a blood test that can measure levels of amyloid-beta and other proteins in the blood with the goal of diagnosing Alzheimer’s before symptoms develop.
Top-line data reported from international trial
10-Feb-2020 07:35:59 AM EST
Although the drugs we evaluated were not successful, the trial will move us forward in understanding Alzheimer’s,” said principal investigator Randall J. Bateman, MD, director of DIAN-TU and the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology at Washington University. “The trial’s innovative design – developed in collaboration with a consortium of pharmaceutical companies, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), regulatory agencies and academic leaders – will make advances for future Alzheimer’s trials. Ongoing and continued research and trials will bring us closer to our goal to stop Alzheimer’s. We will continue until we are successful.”
- Investigational drugs didn’t slow memory loss, cognitive decline in rare, inherited Alzheimer’s, initial analysis indicates
The extraordinary accomplishments of the DIAN investigators and participants over the past decade have set the stage to understand the molecular changes that can cause Alzheimer’s disease,” said DIAN director Randall J. Bateman, MD, the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology. “The three new scientific projects will provide deep insights into how Alzheimer’s disease begins and progresses to dementia.”
- $29 million for new phase of international Alzheimer’s study
“The global DIAN study welcomes our colleagues and affected families in Latin America to help identify the causes and modifiers of Alzheimer’s disease so that one day, we will be able to prevent this disease,” said DIAN director Randall J. Bateman, MD, the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology. “These efforts will be bolstered by the world-class doctors, researchers and the many affected and at-risk family members in Mexico and South America.”
- Major Alzheimer’s study to open 5 new Latin American sites
“We define Alzheimer’s disease as having two major pathologies in the brain and those are amyloid plaques and tau tangles. With those two pathologies, we have high certainty that the thing that causes memory loss and cognitive decline in these millions of people in the US and around the world is caused by Alzheimer’s disease because that’s how it’s defined.”
- Alzheimer’s Blood Test: An expert panel with WUSTL, RUPress
“In those studies, we try to preserve those samples for many different uses and there there’s a real advantage to using smaller volumes of blood or plasma because then we can just test many more things in those studies. But in terms of patients and I think future studies, I think the volumes are relatively small and won’t be a hindrance.”
- Alzheimer’s Blood Test: An expert panel with WUSTL, RUPress