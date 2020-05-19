Dr. Moore’s knowledge and experience as a clinician and in management, business operations, and financial planning. A longtime AANA member, Moore served as the AANA treasurer in 2016-17 and before that as a region director on the AANA Board of Directors for two years. He is also a member of the Illinois Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Moore has worked as the director of Perioperative and Anesthesia Services at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois, where he managed a $35 million budget and more than 100 employees. Moore received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the University of Alabama in 2014, his Master of Science in Nursing from Bradley University/Decatur Memorial Hospital Anesthesia Program, Decatur, Illinois, in 2005, and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Illinois University in 1999. Moore is also a retired commissioned officer of the U.S. Army Reserve with more than 22 years of military service. Retiring at the rank of Major, Moore served as an infantryman, combat medic, and CRNA during that time frame. He had several experiences serving as an active duty CRNA with the Army, including with Forward Surgical Teams in Afghanistan providing combat casualty care in austere locations. A staunch defender of nurse anesthesia practice rights at the state and federal levels, Moore will apply his advocacy ideas, skills, and experience to working with the AANA’s government affairs staff in Park Ridge, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. to champion AANA issues as diverse as VA full practice authority, reimbursement, and retaining provider nondiscrimination language in healthcare reform bills.