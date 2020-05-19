Dr. Moore’s knowledge and experience as a clinician and in management, business operations, and financial planning. A longtime AANA member, Moore served as the AANA treasurer in 2016-17 and before that as a region director on the AANA Board of Directors for two years. He is also a member of the Illinois Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Moore has worked as the director of Perioperative and Anesthesia Services at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois, where he managed a $35 million budget and more than 100 employees. Moore received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the University of Alabama in 2014, his Master of Science in Nursing from Bradley University/Decatur Memorial Hospital Anesthesia Program, Decatur, Illinois, in 2005, and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Illinois University in 1999. Moore is also a retired commissioned officer of the U.S. Army Reserve with more than 22 years of military service. Retiring at the rank of Major, Moore served as an infantryman, combat medic, and CRNA during that time frame. He had several experiences serving as an active duty CRNA with the Army, including with Forward Surgical Teams in Afghanistan providing combat casualty care in austere locations. A staunch defender of nurse anesthesia practice rights at the state and federal levels, Moore will apply his advocacy ideas, skills, and experience to working with the AANA’s government affairs staff in Park Ridge, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. to champion AANA issues as diverse as VA full practice authority, reimbursement, and retaining provider nondiscrimination language in healthcare reform bills.
“What we’re trying to do now is fundamentally transform our health care model,” said Moore. “We had been working toward that over the past several months to bring a more holistic approach to people.”
"CRNAs play an important role in airway management for COVID-19 patients that puts them at high risk for contamination," AANA CEO Randall D. Moore, DNP, MBA, CRNA said.
Moving treatment to alternative settings outside of hospitals and standardizing clinical care can contribute to savings on the back-end.
Oklahoma is now the 19th state to opt out from federal regulations that require physician supervision of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). The governors of 18 states and Guam have exercised such exemptions prior to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) suspension for all states during the COVID-19 health crisis.
04-Aug-2020 10:05:49 AM EDT
Leaders of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) are encouraged by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement on the creation of the Office of Burden Reduction and Health Informatics in an effort to “cut red tape” for providers.
24-Jun-2020 06:50:48 PM EDT
In a letter today, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) partnered with 47 national nursing organizations to request support for the Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Directive 1899 to permanently remove barriers and allow Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) to practice to the full extent of their education and training.
19-May-2020 04:30:48 PM EDT
“Here are healthcare providers all across this country having to make do with an inadequate supply. Some health systems and hospitals and clinics are just fine, many are not and many of them are just fine right now but if they experience a surge and we’ll probably talk about this a little bit later on, if there are subsequent surges or waves, they could be in a lot of trouble.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 30, 2020: New tech from engineers, assessing the recession
“As you know the drug supply chain is pretty inflexible. We’re seeing a high utilization of drugs associated with treating critically ill patients. We also know that COVID-19 patients, the ones that become really, really sick are on ventilators for prolonged periods of time.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 30, 2020: New tech from engineers, assessing the recession