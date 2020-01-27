Dr. Randall Wright completed his medical training at Emory University School of Medicine. Wright also completed a residency in neurology and a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at Baylor College of Medicine. He is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology and the American Board of Sleep Medicine. His main clinical focus is in stroke and dementia prevention, sleep disorders and brain health. Wright's other clinical focus are dementia, neck and back pain, Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.