Cerveny serves as Rapporteur on Extreme Records for the United Nations/World Meteorological Organization, and is responsible for researching and verifying global weather records.
13-Sep-2017 07:05:39 PM EDT
12-Sep-2017 03:25:59 PM EDT
Arizona's heat wave, while a nuisance, is needed for the coming monsoon, says ASU expert
21-Jun-2017 05:00:22 PM EDT
21-Jun-2017 02:05:13 PM EDT
Researchers from Arizona State University are available to discuss President Trump's decision on the Paris climate agreement
31-May-2017 06:05:22 PM EDT
The World Meteorological Organization has announced today world records for the highest reported historical death tolls from tropical cyclones, tornadoes, lightning and hailstorms. It is first time the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes has broadened its scope from temperature and weather records to address the impacts of specific events.
16-May-2017 03:45:35 PM EDT
27-Feb-2017 06:05:26 PM EST