Randy Cerveny

Arizona State University (ASU)

Professor

Expertise: Climate ChangeExtreme Weather

Cerveny serves as Rapporteur on Extreme Records for the United Nations/World Meteorological Organization, and is responsible for researching and verifying global weather records.

Latest Hurricanes Aren't Rewriting the Record Books, Says Official Keeper of Weather Extremes


13-Sep-2017 07:05:39 PM EDT

Harvey, Then Irma, Now Jose: Are These Storms the Effects of Climate Change?


12-Sep-2017 03:25:59 PM EDT

Temperatures Rising: The Current Heat Spell Is Needed for the Monsoon

Arizona's heat wave, while a nuisance, is needed for the coming monsoon, says ASU expert
21-Jun-2017 05:00:22 PM EDT

Arizona State University Expert on Weather Extremes


21-Jun-2017 02:05:13 PM EDT

Climate Researchers Available to Discuss Paris Agreement

Researchers from Arizona State University are available to discuss President Trump's decision on the Paris climate agreement
31-May-2017 06:05:22 PM EDT

Measuring the Human Impact of Weather

The World Meteorological Organization has announced today world records for the highest reported historical death tolls from tropical cyclones, tornadoes, lightning and hailstorms. It is first time the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes has broadened its scope from temperature and weather records to address the impacts of specific events.
16-May-2017 03:45:35 PM EDT

ASU Expert on Climate Available to Comment on New High Temperature Records for Antarctica


27-Feb-2017 06:05:26 PM EST

