My clinical and research interests are in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. I am interested in clinical trial development and investigation of novel or new treatment options for patients with breast cancer. I am also interested in improving access to clinical trials to diverse patient populations. Education Residency, INTERNAL MEDICINE - Boston University, School of Medicine

M.D. 2016 - Boston University, School of Medicine I am interested in clinical research to develop novel therapeutic agents to further advance the field of breast oncology. My goal is to further the development of novel therapeutic agents through clinical trial development and better access to clinical trials for all patients. I've been involved in research projects to improve the care oncology patients receive as well as clinical research to investigate the genomic differences within breast cancer and how we can find targets to continue to improve personalized breast cancer treatment.