Based in New York City, Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD, is a Physician of Integrative and Functional Medicine and founder of Kellman Wellness Center, a premier functional and holistic medical practice. Dr. Kellman pioneered a groundbreaking new brand of medicine and healing called “Microbiome Medicine,” and through his deep understanding of the importance of the microbiome, Dr. Kellman treats gastrointestinal issues, chronic fatigue syndrome, heart disease, autoimmune disorders, Lyme disease, cancer, autism spectrum disorders, and unexplained, unresolved health issues. Dr. Kellman was the first doctor to recognize the profound importance of the microbiome. In addition to providing patient care, Dr. Kellman publishes and lectures, advocating for whole-patient care and discussing his cutting-edge approach to curing illness through healing the microbiome. He is the author of the best-selling “Microbiome Diet,” “The Microbiome Breakthrough,” and his latest release "Microbiome Thyroid."