Rashad Shabazz's academic expertise brings together human geography, Black cultural studies, gender studies, and critical prison studies. His research explores how race, sexuality and gender are informed by geography. His book, "Spatializing Blackness," (University of Illinois Press, 2015) examines how carceral power within the geographies of Black Chicagoans shaped urban planning, housing policy, policing practices, gang formation, high incarceration rates, masculinity, and health. Shabazz is an associate professor in the School of Social Transformation. Professor Shabazz's scholarship also includes race relations and social justice movements. He is currently working on two projects: the first examines how Black people use public spaces to negotiate and perform race, gender, and sexual identity as well as to express political or cultural identity. The second project uncovers the role Black musicians in Minneapolis played in giving rise to "the Minneapolis sound."
"For Black Americans, Black cultural production is a sign of resistance," said Rashad Shabazz, an associate professor in the School of Social Transformation and author of "Spatializing Blackness." "It's a sign of giving voice to a politics, an identity, a history."
- Insight: The virulence of cultural voyeurism in art and the humanities
“We must come to terms with the fact that our institution – particularly policing, does not work. We have to unearth its racist history and make it a part of our public discourse and construct a public safety system that responds to the needs of all people and not simply one portion of the population, and without doing that, we are going to find ourselves back in this place again and again and again.”
“Republicans have been anxious about demographic change in this country for decades. If we think back to the early part of the 20th century, they pushed by then democrats to keep Blacks out of the polls through mechanisms such as poll taxes, but also and most explicitly through the violence in the reality of lynching and white terrorism in the south.”