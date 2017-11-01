Dr. Bastarrachea is a Staff Scientist in the SNPRC and the Department of Genetics. His research focuses on the biology and genetics of complex metabolic traits with focus on cardiovascular disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. His research has helped to develop and establish the baboon as a non-human primate (NHP) model to study the physiological mechanisms regulating fat tissue metabolism in obesity and diabetes, with a special emphasis on hormone regulation and action.
Texas Biomed Staff Scientist Raul Bastarrachea, M.D., is part of a team that discovered a new mutation in the gene that regulates the key hormone suppressing hunger called leptin.
“We know the problem isn’t the fat, the problem is with receptors in the brain and how the protein leptin makes its way through the body,”
- San Antonio Team Finds Mutation That Could Be Key in Obesity Research