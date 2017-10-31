Professor Ramamurti does research and consulting on strategy and innovation in emerging economies. His earlier work also focused on business-government relations in emerging economies. He has published several articles and books on multinationals from emerging markets and on the topic of “reverse innovation.” He teaches courses on the global business environment and global strategy, and electives on Competing in Emerging Markets. Awards & Recognition Honored as “The most outstanding thought leader on strategy and innovation in Emerging Markets in the world in 2017,” by Global Awards 2017, London (Nov 2017) Winner, 2017 Best Paper in Global Strategy Journal Award, Strategic Management Society (at SMS annual meeting in Houston, October 31, 2017) Elected Fellow, Academy of International Business, 2008