Rayna Hirst, PhD

Palo Alto University

Professor

Expertise: neuropsychological assessment Learning And MemoryAging and CognitionSport-Related Concussions

Dr. Rayna Hirst conducts research in brain-behavior relationships and neuropsychological assessment. Current research topics include the neuropsychological effects of sport-related concussion, influence of chronic marijuana use on cognition and, factors that influence the valid and reliable neuropsychological assessment of patients. Dr. Hirst’s research has focused on factors that can impact the legitimacy of clinical neuropsychological assessment, such as the examinee’s motivation to perform well; she has identified motivational statements that can enhance cognitive performance in chronic marijuana users. Her research also identified that most people can guess, at levels significantly greater than chance, whether a photograph is of a cannabis user or a non-user, simply based on appearance – a phenomenon she refers to as the “jay-dar”.

Dr. Hirst completed her undergraduate education at Penn State University and her M.A. and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University at Albany, SUNY, with a focus on Neuropsychology and Addictions. with Dr. Mitch Earleywine.  She completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Dartmouth Medical School in the Brain Imaging Lab.,

Title

Cited By

Year

Anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa: a meta-analysis of executive functioning

56

2017

Identifying classes of conjoint alcohol and marijuana use in entering freshmen.

56

2015

The D-KEFS Trails as performance validity tests.

35

2018

Enhancing neuropsychological performance in chronic cannabis users: The role of motivation

34

2012

Adherence to validity testing recommendations in neuropsychological assessment: A survey of INS and NAN members

19

2017

Subjective but not objective sleep is associated with subsyndromal anxiety and depression in community-dwelling older adults

16

2018

Patient satisfaction with geriatric psychiatry services via video teleconference

15

2020

Trying to remember: Effort mediates the relationship between frequency of cannabis use and memory performance

13

2017

Cream of the crop: clinical representativeness of eligible and ineligible cannabis users in research

9

2018

Marijuana stereotypes and the “jay-dar”: Perceptions of cannabis use and memory abilities based upon appearance

8

2017

Alcohol use, abuse, and treatment in people of African descent

8

2010

Alcohol use, abuse, and treatment in people of African descent

8

2010

Don’t judge a book by its cover: Examiner expectancy effects predict neuropsychological performance for individuals judged as chronic cannabis users

6

2018

Determining cannabis use status from a photograph: An assessment of the “jay-dar” in neuropsychologists

6

2017

Perceptions of the cognitive effects of cannabis use: A survey of neuropsychologists’ beliefs

5

2019

Factors associated with supportive care service use among California Alzheimer’s disease patients and their caregivers

3

2020

Embedded performance validity indicator for children: California Verbal Learning Test–Children’s edition, forced choice

3

2019

Comparison of the Word Memory Test and the Test of Memory Malingering in detecting invalid performance in neuropsychological testing

2

2021

Depression, health comorbidities, cognitive symptoms and their functional impact: Not just a geriatric problem

2

2021

Motivation in Chronic Cannabis Use

2

2017

