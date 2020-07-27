Dr. Edelmayer leads efforts to accelerate the scientific agenda of the Alzheimer’s Association through the creation and delivery of ongoing research education. She engages with more than 75 Alzheimer’s Association chapters across the country, ensuring that staff and the public are aware of the importance of medical research and the Association’s crucial role in advancing research to improve the lives of individuals living with dementia and their care partners. In addition, Dr. Edelmayer manages initiatives uniting researchers and clinicians with leaders of industry, regulatory agencies and the government on topics related to blood-based biomarker testing, use of digital health technologies and biotech approaches in studying dementia. Dr. Edelmayer has over 17 years of experience as a practicing scientist and educator. She spent more than six years as a pharmacologist in the Neuroscience and Immunology Discovery Divisions at Abbott and AbbVie, where she was recognized as an emerging scientific leader. As a senior scientist, she led a digital pathology team, conducted research and supported the development of clinical therapeutics in chronic inflammatory diseases of the nervous system and the skin. Dr. Edelmayer has lectured, published and led collaborations in areas of neurophysiology, inflammatory skin pathology and pain neurobiology. She completed her Ph.D. and postdoctoral training in medical pharmacology with a focus on neuropharmacology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. Dr. Edelmayer holds a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from the University of Pittsburgh, where she also completed a National Institute of Mental Health Research Fellowship.
In the international trial, which included almost 200 participants, the two experimental agents were evaluated separately. However, initial analyses showed that neither significantly slowed cognitive decline, the primary outcome measure, or memory loss.
Rebecca Edelmayer, director of scientific engagement for the Alzheimer's Association, says a "robust discussion" is underway in treatment circles when it comes to the beta-amyloid theory.
Alzheimer’s disease slowly kills cells in the brain, gradually erasing people’s abilities to remember, navigate, and think clearly. Current Alzheimer’s medicines can hold off symptoms temporarily, but don’t fight the underlying brain destruction.
"It is important that we continue to study Alzheimer's disease and all dementia, from all angles, because that's the only way that we will be able to provide the right type of care and support structures that are going to be necessary for these populations. And it's also going to be important for us to truly understand the types of risk factors that are driving the disease process," Edelmayer said.
n general, the same things that protect the heart – exercise, controlling cholesterol and blood sugar, and a healthy diet – are also believed to be good for the brain, Edelmayer said.
“There are more new tools for early detection and diagnosis that we haven’t had before,” said Rebecca Edelmayer, director of scientific engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association. “Fifteen years ago, we didn’t even have the capability to look into the brain. Now, this is enabling us to better understand the disease process.”
“ It will be really important for families facing Alzheimer's now and in the future that they would be able to have access to these tools once they become validated and approved by the FDA as part of these types of procedures that would be important for diagnosis.”
“People also involved in some of these types of trials early on could be crucial for helping to help their disease progression at the earliest stages and so whether or not we’re talking about even prevention trails, identifying people at the earliest stages also helps to test out some of these new diverse approaches that are being looked at in the clinic today.”
