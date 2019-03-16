Dr. Rebecca A. Glazier is an associate professor of political science in the School of Public Affairs at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Her research agenda addresses issues of religion, political communication, and U.S. foreign policy. She is particularly interested in how religion motivates political action, and has published research on the role of providential religious beliefs in the process. She also studies the scholarship of teaching and learning and has published articles on the efficacy of various teaching strategies, including simulations, satire, and smartphone apps.