Dr Rebecca Marrone is a Lecturer: Learning Sciences and Development for the Centre for Change and Complexity in Learning (C3L) at the University of South Australia Education Futures. Her research is primarily in the fields of creativity, educational psychology and human and artificial cognition across varying educational contexts. Rebecca has an Honours degree in Psychology and a PhD in STEM from UniSA. Her PhD investigated the role of creativity in encouraging female students to study Mathematics. Rebecca serves on the organising committee for the Empowering learners for the Age of AI conference and the 1st International Conference on Change and Complexity in Learning. Qualifications

Doctor of Philosophy University of South Australia Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) University of South Australia