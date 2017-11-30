Regina Lawrence is a nationally recognized academic expert in civic engagement, journalism innovation, political communication and gender and politics. Her latest report which she co-authored, "Assessing Oregon’s Local News & Information Ecosystem 2022," focuses on the role of local news in the civic health of communities. Lawrence is associate dean of the School of Journalism and Communication in Portland and research director for the Agora Journalism Center. Regina wrote a book about Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. She is currently the editor of the journal Political Communication. She can also speak to how candidates and reporters use social media as well as the current controversies over police use of force.