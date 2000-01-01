Renee Love has made a name for herself in the field of geology, and her research projects have taken her on a journey through time, exploring the diversity of life on Earth and the conditions under which it thrived. She has studied ancient pollen and plant fossils and how they can help scientists understand the history of how biota both recorded and responded to climate change 16 million years ago, including the Clarkia Fossil Beds of North Idaho. With her background in petroleum geology, she has extensively worked on understanding Idaho’s only producing oil and gas field in southwestern Idaho. She has also looked at how different types of ancient plants and animals lived together in Western Washington and southern British Columbia 50-60 million years ago and what they can tell us about changing climates. And she’s even studied mammoths of the last ice age.