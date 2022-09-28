Renier Brentjens, PhD

Renier Brentjens, PhD

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Professor of Oncology

Expertise: OncologyImmunologycancer medicineMicrobiology And ImmunologyHematology - Oncologyapplication of autologous T-cells

Dr. Brentjens obtained an MD/PhD (microbiology) from SUNY Buffalo, completed a residency in medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, and a medical oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). As a medical oncology fellow during his training at MSKCC, Dr. Brentjens initiated the initial pre-clinical studies demonstrating the potential clinical application of autologous T-cells genetically modified to target the CD19 antigen through the retroviral gene transfer of artificial T-cell receptors termed chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Following the completion of his medical oncology training, Dr. Brentjens became the principal investigator of his own laboratory. As a PI, Dr. Brentjens successfully translated these studies to the clinical setting treating patients with relapsed CD19+ tumors including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Ongoing pre-clinical research in the laboratory is focused on the further development of CAR modified T-cells designed to overcome the hostile immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment through the generation of “armored CAR T-cells” currently being translated to the clinical setting as second-generation CAR modified T-cell clinical trials. Additionally, work in the Brentjens’ lab has expanded this CAR technology to target additional tumor antigens expressed on other malignancies including solid tumors.

 

Positions
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Deputy Director
Professor of Oncology
Chair, Department of Medicine
Department of Immunology
The Katherine Anne Gioia Endowed Chair in Cancer Medicine
Jacobs School Of Medicine And Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Buffalo
Professor of Medicine
Background
Education and Training:
1996 - MD - The State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY
1996 - PhD - Microbiology and Immunology, The State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY
1989 - BA - History, Davidson College, Davidson, NC
Residency:
1996–1998 - Intern/Resident, Department of Internal Medicine, Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT
Fellowship:
1998–2002 - Hematology and Oncology, Department of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY
1998–2002 - Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College (WCMC), New York, NY
Board Certification:
American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), Medical Oncology
2019-2021 - NYS DOH Cert. of Qualification (Cellular Immunology)
Professional Memberships:
2018–present - Member, American Society of Bone Marrow Transplant (ASBMT)
2016-present - Member, American Society of Hematology (ASH) Media Experts Subcommittee
2016–present - Member, European Academy for Tumor Immunology
2015–present - Member, American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI)
2014–present - Member, International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT)
2015–present - Member, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)
2013–present - Member Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO)
2015–present - Member, European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT)
2015–present - Member, European Hematology Association (EHA)
2015–present - Member, American Association of Immunologists (AAI)
2015–present - Member, European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT)
2014–present - Member, Interurban Clinical Club
2011-present - American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)
2009-present - Member, New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS)
2002-present - Member, International Society of Analytical Cytology (ISAC)
2002-present - Member, American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT formerly ASGT)
2000-present - Member, American Society of Hematology (ASH)
1999-present - Member, American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
1997-present - Member, American College of Physicians (ACP)
1991-1995 - Member, American Society of Microbiology
Honors & Awards:
2014 - NY Intellectual Property Law Association Inventor of the Year Award, New York Intellectual Property Law Association
2014 - Emerald Foundation Outstanding Investigator Award, Emerald Foundation
2014 - Distinguished Lecturer Award, Society of Hematological Oncology
2013 - Sir William Osler Young Investigator Award, Interurban Club
2009 - Outstanding New Investigator Award, American Society of Gene Therapy
2006-2011 - Damon Runyon Clinical Investigators Award, Damon Runyon
2005-2008 - Amgen Career Development Award, Amgen
2004 - Clinical Scientist Development, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
2001 - Doris Duke Fellows Award Recipient for Translational Research, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation
2000-2002 - Cure for Lymphoma (CFL) Research Grant Award Recipient, Cure for Lymphoma Foundation

No Research/Citations

New CAR T-Cell Strategy Highly Effective Against Small Cell Lung Cancer in Preclinical Study

A new approach to chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy has shown great promise against small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in a preclinical study. The findings cover new ground in our understanding of how CAR T can be employed against solid-tumor cancers, and provide support for further studies in cancer patients.
25-Apr-2023 01:30:17 PM EDT

CAR T-Cell Therapy Proves Effective in First Trial in Patients with Resistant Multiple Myeloma

T cells engineered to target the cell protein GPRC5D produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine.
28-Sep-2022 05:05:02 PM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08075