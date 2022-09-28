Dr. Brentjens obtained an MD/PhD (microbiology) from SUNY Buffalo, completed a residency in medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, and a medical oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). As a medical oncology fellow during his training at MSKCC, Dr. Brentjens initiated the initial pre-clinical studies demonstrating the potential clinical application of autologous T-cells genetically modified to target the CD19 antigen through the retroviral gene transfer of artificial T-cell receptors termed chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Following the completion of his medical oncology training, Dr. Brentjens became the principal investigator of his own laboratory. As a PI, Dr. Brentjens successfully translated these studies to the clinical setting treating patients with relapsed CD19+ tumors including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Ongoing pre-clinical research in the laboratory is focused on the further development of CAR modified T-cells designed to overcome the hostile immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment through the generation of “armored CAR T-cells” currently being translated to the clinical setting as second-generation CAR modified T-cell clinical trials. Additionally, work in the Brentjens’ lab has expanded this CAR technology to target additional tumor antigens expressed on other malignancies including solid tumors. Positions Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Deputy Director Professor of Oncology Chair, Department of Medicine Department of Immunology The Katherine Anne Gioia Endowed Chair in Cancer Medicine Jacobs School Of Medicine And Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Buffalo Professor of Medicine Background Education and Training: 1996 - MD - The State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 1996 - PhD - Microbiology and Immunology, The State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 1989 - BA - History, Davidson College, Davidson, NC Residency: 1996–1998 - Intern/Resident, Department of Internal Medicine, Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT Fellowship: 1998–2002 - Hematology and Oncology, Department of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY 1998–2002 - Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College (WCMC), New York, NY Board Certification: American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), Medical Oncology 2019-2021 - NYS DOH Cert. of Qualification (Cellular Immunology) Professional Memberships: 2018–present - Member, American Society of Bone Marrow Transplant (ASBMT) 2016-present - Member, American Society of Hematology (ASH) Media Experts Subcommittee 2016–present - Member, European Academy for Tumor Immunology 2015–present - Member, American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) 2014–present - Member, International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT) 2015–present - Member, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2013–present - Member Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) 2015–present - Member, European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2015–present - Member, European Hematology Association (EHA) 2015–present - Member, American Association of Immunologists (AAI) 2015–present - Member, European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2014–present - Member, Interurban Clinical Club 2011-present - American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2009-present - Member, New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS) 2002-present - Member, International Society of Analytical Cytology (ISAC) 2002-present - Member, American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT formerly ASGT) 2000-present - Member, American Society of Hematology (ASH) 1999-present - Member, American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 1997-present - Member, American College of Physicians (ACP) 1991-1995 - Member, American Society of Microbiology Honors & Awards: 2014 - NY Intellectual Property Law Association Inventor of the Year Award, New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2014 - Emerald Foundation Outstanding Investigator Award, Emerald Foundation 2014 - Distinguished Lecturer Award, Society of Hematological Oncology 2013 - Sir William Osler Young Investigator Award, Interurban Club 2009 - Outstanding New Investigator Award, American Society of Gene Therapy 2006-2011 - Damon Runyon Clinical Investigators Award, Damon Runyon 2005-2008 - Amgen Career Development Award, Amgen 2004 - Clinical Scientist Development, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 2001 - Doris Duke Fellows Award Recipient for Translational Research, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation 2000-2002 - Cure for Lymphoma (CFL) Research Grant Award Recipient, Cure for Lymphoma Foundation