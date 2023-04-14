Associate Professor and Assistant Dean of Strategy & Accreditation at Creighton University’s School of Medicine. Dr. Rengua Vivekanandan, M.D., is an infectious disease expert and an award-winning physician whose research and experience positions her as a prominent voice on public health, epidemiology, gender equity in health care, organ transplant outcomes and antibiotics stewardship. Dr. Vivekanandan is also the Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship & Hospital Epidemiology at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy. Dr. Vivekanandan was named a 2021 Champion of Humanistic Care Award winner by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation. She earned a Distinguished Faculty Service Award from Creighton University and received The Walter J. O’Donohue, Jr. Award from the Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Physicians. She was named a 40 Under 40 Honor by the Midlands Business Journal in 2019 and she was a finalist for the Inspire: Celebrating Women’s Leadership Award for Excellence in Healthcare in 2022. In addition to publishing numerous research papers and articles, Dr. Vivekanandan is a regular presenter at national conferences, educational webinars and professional seminars. She mentors and collaborates with medical students, residents and fellows. Dr. Vivekanandan recently served as a member of the Big East Conference’s COVID-19 Task Force to help safely guide athletic departments through the pandemic.