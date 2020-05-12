Ricardo Laremont, PhD, JD

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Professor of Political Science / Sociology

Expertise: SociologyIslamislamic lawConflict ResolutionDemocratizationPolitics

Larémont is a Carnegie Corporation Scholar on Islam, and a leading expert on political Islam, Islamic law, conflict resolution, democratization, and civil/military relations. His work focuses on North Africa and the Sahel.

Pfizer, Moderna news is promising, but billions are unlikely to get COVID-19 vaccine for years


16-Nov-2020 03:15:21 PM EST

Biomedical engineers to test ultraviolet light's ability to kill coronavirus

The idea of UV sterilization is not a new one, but little or no scientific data about its potency against COVID-19 have been collected, until now. Thanks to a one-year, $182,728 grant from the National Science Foundation, researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York are beginning to test UV’s effectiveness.
27-May-2020 09:35:27 AM EDT

The switch to online education shows that schools provide much more than academic education


20-May-2020 10:35:55 AM EDT

Changing the value of life for COVID-19 victims is harmful to society


12-May-2020 11:05:50 AM EDT

