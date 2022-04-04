Physicist Richard Taylor is internationally known for his innovation using bioinspiration to improve health and wellbeing. He has published more than 300 papers, including 11 papers Nature and 3 in Science. His work has been featured in TV documentaries and the subject of articles in The New York Times, Scientific American, The New Yorker, as well as popular science books. Taylor studies fractals in physics, psychology, physiology, geography, architecture and art. He designed bio-inspired retinal implants to restore vision to victims of retinal diseases. His other work uses bio-inspired fractal images to reduce people's stress levels in the built environment, such as in carpets. He also uses computer analysis to study and authenticate art works and is considered the leading expert on the artist Jackson Pollock. Taylor regularly gives lectures around the world, invited by organizations as diverse as the Nobel Foundation, the White House, the Royal Society and national art galleries such as the Pompidou Centre and the Guggenheim Museum.