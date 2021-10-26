Richard Teeuw, PhD

I am a geomorphologist and remote sensing scientist, specialising in low-cost applications for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).  I  developed and manage the MSc in Crisis and Disaster Management at the University of Portsmouth, working with practitioners to develop our SimEx disaster response simulation exercise, which is now one of the largest annual exercises in the world. After gaining a BSc in Geology & Geography at Nottingham University, my career started at Stirling University with PhD research examining the geomorphology of the Sierra Leone diamondfields. I have extensive experience of using geomorphology and remote sensing to map geohazards and natural resources, consulting for BP Minerals International, Rio Tinto, Pioneer Goldfields, Golden Star Resources, NorWest Resources and Adam Smith International, as well as the Environment Agency in the UK and  the overseas development agencies of Britain (DfID), Canada (CIDA), Germany (GTZ) and Japan (JICA). Recently I have been working on projects involving the UK Satellite Applications Catapult: applying remote sensing to deection of illicit gold mining in Collombia and climate change adaptation applications for small island states, in conjunction with the United Nations Institute of Training and Research (UNITAR).

You can find my profile here: https://www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/our-staff/richard-teeuw

Title

Cited By

Year

Groundwater exploration using remote sensing and a low-cost geographical information system

185

1995

Variations in soil dispersivity across a gully head displaying shallow sub‐surface pipes, and the role of shallow pipes in rill initiation

86

2004

Estimation of error in bankfull width comparisons from temporally sequenced raw and corrected aerial photographs

81

2003

Framing volcanic risk communication within disaster risk reduction: finding ways for the social and physical sciences to work together

79

2008

Influences of environmental conditions on macrophyte communities in drought‐affected headwater streams

46

2006

Free software: A review, in the context of disaster management

41

2015

Aeolian activity in northern Amazonia: optical dating of Late Pleistocene and Holocene palaeodunes

37

2004

GIS multi-criteria decision analysis for assessment and mapping of neotectonic landscape deformation: a case study from Crete

35

2016

Palaeogeomorphology and the occurrence of diamondiferous placer deposits in Koidu, Sierra Leone

34

1985

Application of geographic information systems and remote sensing in river studies

32

2002

Advances in the remote sensing of volcanic activity and hazards, with special consideration to applications in developing countries

30

2008

Quantifying and mapping global data poverty

29

2015

Using geoinformatics and geomorphometrics to quantify the geodiversity of Crete, Greece

24

2016

Regolith and diamond deposits around Tortiya, Ivory Coast, West Africa

21

2002

Neotectonic control on drainage systems: GIS-based geomorphometric and morphotectonic assessment for Crete, Greece

20

2017

Data poverty: A global evaluation for 2009 to 2013-implications for sustainable development and disaster risk reduction

20

2016

Free or low-cost geoinformatics for disaster management: Uses and availability issues

20

2013

Prediction of macrophyte communities in drought‐affected groundwater‐fed headwater streams

20

2006

Large coastal landslides and tsunami hazard in the Caribbean

17

2009

0.07459